Black Hills Pioneer
Digger boys stumble; fall to Harding County 66-41
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood trailed Harding County 24-6 after the first period Saturday afternoon and dropped a 66-41 varsity boys’ basketball decision at the Lead-Deadwood High School gym, in Lead. “Our first, maybe, six possessions were a turnover. We didn’t take care of the basketball,” said Golddiggers’ head coach...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU men’s basketball off to historic start
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team has started a season 10-0 for the first time in program history.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish High School Athletic and Fine Arts Hall of Fame seek nominees
SPEARFISH — The deadline for the 2023 nominations to the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Fine Arts Hall of Fame is January 2.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Portion of I-90 reopens, Chamberlain to Mitchell stretch anticipated to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, I-90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain (except for Rapid City Exits 55-67) Wednesday. UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. (MT) / 1 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Interstate 90 from Rapid City...
Black Hills Pioneer
Snow to continue throughout Wednesday
SPEARFISH — Well, it’s still snowing. That was to be expected. Here’s the rundown of where things stand.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis artist wins People’s Choice Award at 19th annual SculptureWalk
Sturgis artist, Travis Sorenson, won the ScultupreWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award in Sioux Falls for his metal sculpture, “Elk.” Courtesy photo by Travis Sorenson.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne
Jacob Benjamin “Jake” Bourne, 26, of Whitewood, SD, passed away on December 9, 2022, in Spearfish, SD. Jake was born in Oceanside, CA, on September 26, 1996, to Fred and Tammy Bourne. In 2006, Jake moved with his family to Whitewood, SD, after his dad retired from the Marine Corps. Jake and his family lived between South Dakota and Wyoming for several years while always maintaining their house in Whitewood. Jake graduated from Campbell County High School in 2015. While in high Jake was the Senior Class President; He loved student council and was a part of it all his high school years. After graduation, Jake joined the Army Reserves. Jake went to U.S. Army Basic Combat Training School in Columbia, South Carolina. He loved everything about the Army. He did a training mission in Poland and spent almost a year in Kuwait during the height of the Covid Pandemic. Jake loved his Army family and cherished his time with them on their drill weekends. In addition, to the Army Reserves, he attended college at Black Hills State, where he was obtaining a Sociology degree. Jake also worked at A&J’s Hardware store in Whitewood, SD. Jake worked at the store for 7 years and loved his co-workers like family.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis, DOT, collaborate on Junction Avenue study
STURGIS — A study of one of the busiest corridors in Sturgis is hoped to identify and prioritize potential road improvements to address current safety and efficiency concerns as well as support the next 30 years of growth and development in the Northern Hills community. The corridor planning study...
Black Hills Pioneer
Weather closures announced
Meade and Belle Fourche school districts have also canceled school for Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Area Schools and Meade County schools are closed Wednesday, December 14
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) and Meade County have announced that they will be closed due to inclement weather on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. For RCAS students, this is a snow day and not an E-learning day. Meade County schools include the schools of Sturgis...
newscenter1.tv
Some schools and school districts have already announced closures, is yours on the list?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It looks like a few schools and school districts are closed on Wednesday. As of now, Bennett County Schools, Douglas School District, Dupree Schools, OLC – Wolf Creek School and Spearfish School District will be closed tomorrow. Please check out our Closings and Delays...
newscenter1.tv
Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
mitchellnow.com
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; expected to be fully closed between Mitchell and Chamberlain this afternoon
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing...
kotatv.com
Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
KELOLAND TV
Dangerous driving conditions in western SD
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
Black Hills Pioneer
NEA Big Read Ready to transform Spearfish with legendary tale of ‘Circe’
SPEARFISH — With the season of giving in full swing, the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center and Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish are ready to share the gift of a great story. The Matthews began distributing free copies of Madeline Miller’s multi-award-winning novel, Circe on Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Christi Durr
Christi Durr, age 55 of Belle Fourche, died December 8, 2022 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, following a courageous fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the Spearfish United Church of Christ. There will be no visitation. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery. Following the service lunch and a time of fellowship will be held at the Branding Iron.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis library growing in popularity
STURGIS — The Sturgis City Library keeps getting more and more popular. Library Director Chris Hahn told the Sturgis City Council Dec. 5 that his first year as the director has been filled with activity. Overall, he said about 40% of Meade County residents have a library card, with the majority of those being Sturgis residents. The Sturgis library has more than 100,000 holdings in both electronic and print format, he said. With the Black Hills Library Consortium, he said that number jumps up to more than a half million offerings.
