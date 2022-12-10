ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty wintry mix overnight

By Reece Cole
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Light rain or snow will last overnight into parts of Sunday morning as a weak clipper moves across the U.P. and Northern lower Michigan. We are catching very light moisture, so any snow or rain will bring minor accumulations, if any. Be aware some roads could have icy spots with temps being just at or below freezing Sunday morning. Sunday clouds will linger, ahead of a mostly cloudy start to the work week. The next larger system on tap for the region will be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which is anticipated to bring widespread rain showers transitioning over to snow with strong wind gusts. The average high temperature for this time of year is between 37 to 35 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that temperatures are likely to be within that zone through mid-December. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Light snow and rain are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Minor accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east, light and variable.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers end, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees. Winds calm, turning northwest in the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY : Widespread rain showers develop with strong wind gusts. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

