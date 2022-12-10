Read full article on original website
Rivers Casino is Celebrating the Season
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is celebrating the season with holiday “spirit”—Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus at Martorano’s Prime, seasonal cocktails at Wheelhouse, and, for a different kind of spirit, TLC’s Theresa Caputo in February. Holiday Dinners at Martorano’s Prime. Martorano’s Prime, the Italian-American...
Pizzelles and Biscotti from the Wedding Cookie Table
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!Our Favorite Biscotti by WandaIngredients 6 eggs2 c sugar1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)2 tsp vanilla extract2 tsp almond extract6 c flour2 tsp baking powder1 tsp baking soda1 tsp saltDirectionsBeat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.Add oil and mix. Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt. Mix with wooden spoon. Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. With a serrated knife, slice diagonally. Toast in over 5 minutes on each side. Pizzelles by LindaIngredients and Directions 1 dozen eggs - well beaten 3 c sugar 2 tsp vanilla 2 tsp lemon extract 2 tsp anise extract Beat well. Melt 1 pound oleo. Cool and add to egg mixture. 4 tsp baking powder 6 c pastry flour Sift 5 c flour and baking powder together then add sixth c if needed. Make in electric pizzelle iron.
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
How Furnishings From Around the World End Up at Bass & Bennett
Furnishings and home decor store Bass & Bennett in the Strip District started with an idea founder Matt Bass had two decades ago. “It has been an idea of mine for 20 years or so. I travel a lot,” Bass says. “We ended up finding some really cool, contemporary furniture. Ever since, I thought it would be really cool to travel around the world, find these pieces and bring them back.”
Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
New episode of 'Plate It, Pittsburgh' streaming now on Very Local
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh chefs will face off and see who can spice it up the best in the kitchen. Watch a preview in the video player above. Chef Ryan Grace of Coughlin's Law in Mount Washington and Chef Roger Li of the Japanese-style pub Umami go head-to-head. With...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org.
MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bit by bed bugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — There are accusations against a popular Pittsburgh hotel after a recent guest of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown says she stayed in a room with bed bugs. Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, says she checked into the hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8, for two nights.
This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
Free shopping event in New Kensington provides holiday goodies for those in need
April Bontempo of Arnold left her house Saturday morning intent on just buying dog food. She returned home with much more, thanks to the generosity of a regional nonprofit dedicated to providing freebies to anyone in need. Bontempo stumbled upon the Cuddles For Kids Annual Holiday Pop-Up Free Store at...
Sunshine Tuesday with snow, rain mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Sunshine takes over for Tuesday. It'll still be on the cold side with lows in the 20's and highs near 40 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will impact the Northeast through the middle and late parts of the week. The potentially biggest impact time frame for our area is late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
4 Your Health: How you can treat joint pain during the winter months
PITTSBURGH — If you feel like your body has a hard time moving when the weather gets colder, it's not your imagination. The barometric pressure impacts our joints. “It turns out that joints actually have little pressure gages inside of them, little barometers,” Dr. Tony DiGioia said. “When your joint is inflamed, it actually expands the joint a bit, and your body can sense that and it can cause pain."
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
