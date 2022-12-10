Read full article on original website
Related
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
The Mendocino Voice
Fifteen distinctly delicious Mendocino County gifts for foodies
MENDOCINO Co., 12/12/22 — All of us eat to live, but some of us live to eat (and perhaps with a great glass of wine in hand). We all have that friend or family member – the home cook who never lets you go hungry, the foodie who Instagrams every meal, the friend who seeks out a reservation at the hottest restaurants, and the wanna-be sommelier who always insists on picking the best wine for dinner. What’s better than a fabulous food or beverage gift for all the above? A locally made gift, of course! Here are fifteen Mendocino County-made goods to give this season. 🎁
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg diver spots critically endangered sunflower sea star, “the natural predator we need”
FORT BRAGG, CA, 12/9/22 — On Tuesday, after harvesting some red urchin, commercial urchin diver Grant Downie swam along the seafloor to check out conditions at a spot a couple miles south of Noyo Harbor. The seafloor quickly turned to purple urchin barren, a typical sight in Mendocino’s starkly changed underwater habitat. But then Downie saw a creature he hadn’t come across in more than six years: a sunflower sea star.
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: December 16-22
MENDOCINO Co., 12/13/22 – This week’s Setlist has a ton of great shows. It’s one of those weeks when I wish I could replicate myself and attend multiple shows at once. Friday night, check out a jazz duo in Boonville and a rocker in Willits. On Saturday, take your pick from the fascinating art of bell ringing in Gualala, a Grateful Dead tribute in Willits, and a blues rock fundraiser in Fort Bragg. Recover on Sunday with soulful singing overlooking Noyo Harbor and regain your strength for a holiday jam in Point Arena. No matter your choice for entertainment this week, you won’t be disappointed. Looking for festive holiday concerts? Look for the ☃️ snowman emoji.
lakecountybloom.com
Hospice Services of Lake County to Host Two Ceremonies of Remembrance
Hospice Services of Lake County is hosting two ceremonies of remembrance, the “Light Up a Life” events, this year. The public is invited to these candle-lighting ceremonies that celebrate the memories of family, friends and loved ones who have gone before us. Ceremonies will be in Lakeport on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and in Lower Lake on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Be My Travel Muse
The 10 Best Luxury Hotels on the Mendocino Coast
Picture the perfect ingredients for a relaxing getaway: delicious farm-to-table food; rolling, moody waves; whale spouts in the distance; and the tallest trees on Earth as your frame. This is the beauty of the Mendocino Coast, easily the most romantic place on earth. I keep coming back thanks to the...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm
On January 25, 2022, a press release published by the County of Mendocino announced that Anne Molgaard, “a skilled administrator with over 30 years of experience in health and human services,” was appointed to serve as the county’s Director of Public Health. A month and change shy...
mendofever.com
Citing Poor Meat Quality, Mendocino County’s Dungeness Crab Season Delayed Again
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 due to presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. The recreational crab trap restriction for Fishing Zones 1 and 2 was lifted on Nov. 28, 2022. CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is allowed during a temporary trap restriction.
mendofever.com
A New County CEO, the Strategic Plan, PG&E Settlement Funds, Drought Solutions—Supervisor Haschak Looks Back at 2022
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The last Board of Supervisors meeting of 2022 was on Tuesday so I thought that this would be a good time to look back at what has transpired over the year and then look forward to the New Year.
mendofever.com
Assault/Battery, Missing Person – Ukiah Police Logs 12.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
mendofever.com
Schools and Employers Should Allow Self-Attestation Rather Than Doctor’s Note to Return After Sickness—Mendocino County Public Health
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Public Health is advising local schools and employers to allow people to return to. work or school with a signed self-attestation form, rather than requiring a note from a doctor or health clinic when recovering from flu, COVID, or other viral illness.
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
mendofever.com
Behind the Scenes of Ukiah’s Hometown Holidays Bringing Parades, Trolleys, Ice Rinks, and More
If you missed the Parade of Lights and the tree lighting ceremony on December 3, there is still time to get in on other Hometown Holidays activities in Ukiah. City of Ukiah Parks and Recreation Department Leads the Hometown Holidays. The Hometown Holidays program was created in partnership with Greater...
mendofever.com
Boonville Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in New York Before Flying to Argentina
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the course of this investigation, Matias Tomas Vietto was identified as being the...
Comments / 1