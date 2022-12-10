MENDOCINO Co., 12/12/22 — All of us eat to live, but some of us live to eat (and perhaps with a great glass of wine in hand). We all have that friend or family member – the home cook who never lets you go hungry, the foodie who Instagrams every meal, the friend who seeks out a reservation at the hottest restaurants, and the wanna-be sommelier who always insists on picking the best wine for dinner. What’s better than a fabulous food or beverage gift for all the above? A locally made gift, of course! Here are fifteen Mendocino County-made goods to give this season. 🎁

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO