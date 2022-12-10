Liberty HS hopes to complete mission of winning CIF state championship
The road to redemption begins Saturday when for the second straight season the Liberty Patriots will take a three-hour bus ride to Saddleback College in the hopes of bringing back some hardware.
The Patriots will take the same field where a year ago, the Patriots came up just short and felt the sting of defeat.
