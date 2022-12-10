Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Lionel Messi makes World Cup's best defender looks silly on vintage move in Argentina rout of Croatia
Lionel Messi has spent much of his nearly 20-year career mystifying defenders. Whether it is deft drops of the shoulder, inch-perfect jinks or his patented nutmegs, it seems La Pulga has every tool at his disposal to leave opposite numbers in a wake. He added to his collection on Tuesday,...
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Sporting News
What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Sporting News
Argentina vs France history: Head-to-head matches at World Cup, last meeting, team records ahead of 2022 final
Argentina and France will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after powering through the semifinals. La Albiceleste sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France ended Morocco's World Cup fairy-tale in the later match, striking...
Sporting News
If McKennie matter didn't convince you Gregg Berhalter is ideal USMNT coach, then Reyna row should
As the United States men’s national team was beginning the most essential competition it would enter in this century, one of its most gifted and accomplished young players on the roster made some choices that ran counter to the best interests of the group. In the always euphemized language of sport, it might have been described as a “team rules violation.”
Sporting News
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar
The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
