CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Registers pair of helpers in win
Schmaltz produced two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers. Schmaltz set up Clayton Keller's second-period tally and helped out again on his linemate's game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in overtime. This was Schmaltz's second multi-point effort of the campaign. He's at four goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 11 outings while serving as a top-six forward and power-play option, though he's yet to produce any points with the man advantage.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but officials need to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization
The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
Steelers, Panthers battle with playoff hopes barely alive
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers are both owners of 5-8 records. But these teams are in vastly different situations.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Clear of injury report
Sermon isn't listed on the Eagles' initial injury report Wednesday. Sermon was inactive for Week 14 due to an illness, but he's since cleared the aliment and appears likely to suit up Sunday against Minnesota. However, the second-year running back hasn't played in a game since Week 5, so it's unlikely he sees the field in Week 15.
QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push
The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between
CBS Sports
Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization
The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Miller's 19 points lead St. Thomas past Green Bay 82-61
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) Riley Miller had 19 points in St. Thomas' 82-61 victory over Green Bay on Tuesday night. Miller was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Tommies (9-4). Parker Bjorklund shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Andrew Rohde finished 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.
CBS Sports
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama
Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
