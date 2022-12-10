Read full article on original website
Our ancestors may have evolved to walk upright in trees rather than on the ground, new study suggests
CNN — Humans' ability to walk upright on two legs may have evolved in trees, rather than on the ground, according to scientists studying wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. This contradicts the widely accepted theory that prehistoric human relatives evolved to walk on two legs because they lived in an open savanna environment, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
NASA spacecraft heads for the most volcanic place in the solar system
CNN — A NASA spacecraft is gearing up for the first of a series of close encounters with the most volcanic place in the solar system. The Juno spacecraft will fly by Jupiter's moon Io on Thursday, December 15. The maneuver will be one of nine flybys of Io...
UK government eyes ban on single-use plastic plates and cutlery
CNN — Single-use plastic cutlery, plates and other items are set to be banned by the UK government and replaced by biodegradable items as it seeks to tackle the country's -- and the world's -- growing plastic waste problem. The UK has already banned some single-use plastic items, including...
