Kalaveras Cantina Urbana is now open in Orange, to mixed reviews
Kalaveras Cantina Urbana has opened its first restaurant in Orange County. They are occupying the former location of famed The Chili Pepper, which closed after 46 years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a chain with 13 other locations, mostly in Los Angeles. They are known for the decor, which...
City of Los Alamitos set to plant 50 new trees
The City of Los Alamitos is continuing its commitment of urban forest expansion with an ambitious goal to plant approximately 50 new trees in the coming weeks. The City recognizes the aesthetic value and environmental significance and has awarded the contract to Moon Valley Nursery for its services of planting various sized Crepe Myrtles starting up along Los Alamitos Boulevard. These mature trees will provide long term benefits to the City and serve as a valuable resource for residents and visitors who frequent the City limits. Among the most common benefits of trees are enhancement of air quality, reduction of sound pollution and overall improvement of quality of life.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Operation Christmas, Sculpture Exhibition, Christmas Boat Parade
For the 17th year, the City of Newport Beach is partnering with Operation Christmas to collect toys, DVDs, sporting equipment and other gift donations from City facilities in support of our troops. If you haven’t done so already, please consider donating a gift to Operation Christmas at any public City facility around Newport Beach, now through Friday, December 23 at noon.
Help keep an animal warm by donating a blanket
You can help keep an animal warm! The Los Alamitos Chamber is collecting new and used blankets and donating them to our local animal shelters. You can help by dropping off blankets to the Chamber office located at 3231 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720, or dropping them off at the Center Plaza Holiday Mixer on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Thank you for your help!
Santa Ana, Trabuco, Huntington Beach, Damien, Fountain Valley and Esperanza win
SANTA ANA 82, LOS AMIGOS 40: Four Saints scored in double figures in the non-league win on Monday night, extending the Saints winning streak to seven. Joe Foster had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Ana (7-1). Los Amigos dropped to 3-7. TRABUCO HILLS 62, IRVINE 55: The Mustangs...
City of Los Alamitos adopts 2022 California Building Standards Codes
The City of Los Alamitos has adopted the 2022 California Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Electrical, Existing Building, Fire, Historical Building, Energy, Residential, and Green Building Code, along with the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code and the 2021 International Pool and Spa Safety Code. The State of California adopts a set of...
La Palma police blotter, December 1 to December 7, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. December 1, 2022. Citation...
You’re invited to help clean the beach in Seal Beach
Save Our Beach is organizing a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Seal Beach. Meet at the First Street parking lot (15 First Street) in Seal Beach. Please pre-register!. Save Our Beach will provide:. garden gloves. pickers. bags. free parking (please ask!) VANS...
IT veteran Robert Gonzalez presented with the City Manager Leadership Award
City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented IT Network Administrator Robert Gonzalez with the monthly City Manager Leadership Award. “I am grateful to have Robert as strong a leader in our IT Department,” Farrell Harrison said. “I appreciate his positive attitude and how he treats everyone with respect, and he is known for collaborating with his colleagues on a variety of projects. I am honored to present him with this award.”
County of Orange Social Services Agency Cypress Regional Center temporarily closing
The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) announced that its Cypress Regional Center at 6100 Chip Ave. will temporarily close beginning December 16, 2022. This location will be closed for approximately a year to allow for necessary construction repairs. In addition to contacting their assigned case worker, SSA clients...
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
Walnut High School senior named winner of 2022 CA-39 Congressional App Challenge
The Office of U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) named Hudson Kaleb Dy, senior at Walnut High School, the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for California’s 39th District. As a first-generation immigrant with family in the earthquake-prone Philippines, Hudson was inspired to create an affordable earthquake warning app...
Geezer, Giver Not a Taker among King Glorious Stakes nominees
A razor-sharp Geezer and Giver Not a Taker, runner-up in the Golden State Juvenile Oct. 29, are among the 2-year-olds nominated to the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes at Los Alamitos. A one-mile race restricted to horses bred or sired in California, the King Glorious will be run for the 11th...
Cypress police blotter, December 5 to December 11, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 5, 2022. Burglary – 1:22...
Are you job searching? Do you know which industries and businesses are hiring?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
DUI Checkpoint scheduled for December 17, 2022
The Cypress Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) Checkpoint on December 17, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI...
St. Margaret’s, Football Coach Kory Minor Part Ways after Five Seasons
The Garden Grove Police will conduct DUI Checkpoints on Dec. 17 and 30
Garden Grove police will be doubling down against drunk drivers by conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints at undisclosed locations within the city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The Garden Grove Police will select DUI checkpoint locations determined...
Sage Hill Student Aja Zou Named Among Top Four Young Pianists in U.S.
Aja Zou, an 11th grade student at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach, has been named a 2023 YoungArts Finalist in Classical Music. Zou has been recognized for the caliber of her artistic achievement, joining an accomplished group of only four young pianists to receive the organization’s highest honor this year.
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
