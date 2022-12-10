Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Changing the race of mayors may not improve cities much
What does it mean that, as Dan Haar of Connecticut’s Hearst newspapers notes in a recent column, all of Connecticut’s 19 cities have white mayors though most of them have large populations of racial or ethnic minorities?. There has been no “voter suppression,” and many members of racial...
Local veterans to be inducted into state Hall of Fame
Three local veterans will be honored for their service by being inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame. Craig Jordan of South Windsor, Thaddeus Martin of Suffield, and David Paul McCaffrey of Somers will be inducted during a ceremony on Jan. 19 at the Gov. William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford.
Repeated audits disregarded with state police overtime
For the third time in four years, Connecticut's state auditors have chided the state police for the excessive overtime paid to many troopers and even dispatchers. The most recent audit surveyed the records of 25 state police employees and found that 20 of them were earning more in overtime than in base pay and 16 were working an average of 13 hours per day in 14 consecutive days.
CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges
Connecticut Department of Correction commissioner Angel Quiros has said his agency would recommend criminal charges against any employees implicated in fraud while using a pandemic hotel program created to quarantine prison workers. “There will be a referral to outside law enforcement if we find any evidence of fraud,” Quiros told...
10 years after Sandy Hook, the police who were there still struggle to forget
Scott Ruszczyk, a Newtown police officer, walked into roll call the morning after the shooting. Several other officers were there who had witnessed the horrors inside the classrooms of Sandy Hook Elementary School the day before, when 20 children and six educators were shot to death. They were sobbing in their chairs.
UConn men up to No. 3 in Associated Press top 25 poll
The UConn men’s basketball team’s steady rise up the Associated Press top 25 poll continued this week. The Huskies (11-0) were up two spots to No. 3 and received first-place votes for this first time this season in the latest poll, which was released Monday. UConn had 1,466...
Report shows improvements for state’s bald eagles and ospreys
The Connecticut Audubon Society released its annual State of the Birds Report on Dec. 1, which shows positive news when it comes to the bald eagle and osprey populations in the state. However, it warns of concerns tied to certain types of ducks and uncertainty around other birds. This year’s...
Families still displaced; investigation into mill fire continues
VERNON — Several families in the Rockville section of town were still unable to return to their homes this morning after a massive fire at a former textile mill at 114 Brooklyn St. early Monday. The American Red Cross said it is assisting four Vernon families — seven adults...
