Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

Changing the race of mayors may not improve cities much

What does it mean that, as Dan Haar of Connecticut’s Hearst newspapers notes in a recent column, all of Connecticut’s 19 cities have white mayors though most of them have large populations of racial or ethnic minorities?. There has been no “voter suppression,” and many members of racial...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Repeated audits disregarded with state police overtime

For the third time in four years, Connecticut's state auditors have chided the state police for the excessive overtime paid to many troopers and even dispatchers. The most recent audit surveyed the records of 25 state police employees and found that 20 of them were earning more in overtime than in base pay and 16 were working an average of 13 hours per day in 14 consecutive days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

CT DOC chief: Hotel program abuse could lead to criminal charges

Connecticut Department of Correction commissioner Angel Quiros has said his agency would recommend criminal charges against any employees implicated in fraud while using a pandemic hotel program created to quarantine prison workers. “There will be a referral to outside law enforcement if we find any evidence of fraud,” Quiros told...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

10 years after Sandy Hook, the police who were there still struggle to forget

Scott Ruszczyk, a Newtown police officer, walked into roll call the morning after the shooting. Several other officers were there who had witnessed the horrors inside the classrooms of Sandy Hook Elementary School the day before, when 20 children and six educators were shot to death. They were sobbing in their chairs.
NEWTOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Report shows improvements for state’s bald eagles and ospreys

The Connecticut Audubon Society released its annual State of the Birds Report on Dec. 1, which shows positive news when it comes to the bald eagle and osprey populations in the state. However, it warns of concerns tied to certain types of ducks and uncertainty around other birds. This year’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Families still displaced; investigation into mill fire continues

VERNON — Several families in the Rockville section of town were still unable to return to their homes this morning after a massive fire at a former textile mill at 114 Brooklyn St. early Monday. The American Red Cross said it is assisting four Vernon families — seven adults...
VERNON, CT

