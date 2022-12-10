ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 14-18, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 14-18 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy