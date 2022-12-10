Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Crissman scores 10 in Bellefonte boys basketball’s overtime victory over Bald Eagle Area
The buzzer sounded on Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area’s boys basketball teams, locked into a 35-35 tie at the end of regulation. Red Raiders forward Cole Crissman was fouled and made two free throws, guard Derek Cox drilled a 3-pointer and they never looked back, winning 44-39. Crissman finished...
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 14-18, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 14-18 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
