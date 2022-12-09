China has pulled out six officials wanted for police questioning over the assault of a protester outside the nation’s consulate in Manchester, the Foreign Secretary has said.James Cleverly said he is “disappointed” the individuals including consul general Zheng Xiyuan will not face justice over the attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Bob Chan.Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the diplomats of having “fled the UK like cowards”.Beijing insisted the departure of the consul general was a “normal rotation”.Greater Manchester Police wanted to interview Zheng Xiyuan and five of his staff over the attack in October.The...

11 HOURS AGO