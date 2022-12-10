ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant

I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
HILO, HI
959theriver.com

Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes

FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi

—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public interviews have begun for Hawaii County Police chief

On Monday, the Hawai’i County Police Commission interviewed the four finalists for the vacant position of chief during a public 5 1/2-hour special meeting in the Hilo County Council Chambers. Candidates Paul Applegate, Sherry Bird, Edward G. Ignacio and Benjamin T. Moszkowicz were peppered with more than 20 questions,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly two weeks after Mauna Loa started erupting ― sending up fountains of lava as high as 500 feet and creating stunning lava rivers that moved downslope ― the volcano has gone quiet. The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles

A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter

A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy