Hawaii Police Chief finalist grilled about hefty ‘gift’ given during Ironman event
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new twist in the search for Hawaii County’s next Chief of Police, all stemming from the Ironman World Championship event. It’s a final stretch for the four candidates to be Hawaii County’s next chief, but controversy is surrounding two with ties to the Ironman competition.
Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island
PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
Big Island Police Chief finalists make first public appearance
The four finalist for Hawaii Island Police Chief made their first public appearance Monday, Dec. 11. The Hawaii County Police Commission held a special meeting in Hilo giving the public their first chance to meet the candidates.
Visit Hilo: New Saigon Restaurant
I love Bo Kho - the Vietnamese beef stew, so when Jordan @automaticflies mentioned that there is a Hilo spot, New Saigon Restaurant, with great Bo Kho, I made sure to check it out!. You can order Bo Kho with French bread or noodles, and I opted for the bread....
Body discovered at Hilo Bay shoreline
Hawai'i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.
Tourists Keep Throwing Marshmallows at the Hawaii Volcanoes
FILE - People watch and record images of lava from the Mauna Loa volcano Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Officials monitoring the Mauna Loa eruption on Hawaii's Big island said Wednesday, Dec. 7, the lava flow moving toward state Route 200 has slowed. They said they could not predict when, where or if the lava flow would cross the highway. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hōʻihi
—To treat as sacred; to hallow. “As a young Kanaka ʻŌiwi (Native Hawaiian), I was raised to understand the importance of the word ‘respect’ as defined by my makuakāne (father) and kūpuna (honored elders). Whether respect is given or received, toward others or my environment, respect can be used as a guiding principle and core value that one endeavors to embody on a daily basis. Holistically, respect is integral when fostering strong relationships with our family, friends, peers, and the majestic world around us.”
Public interviews have begun for Hawaii County Police chief
On Monday, the Hawai’i County Police Commission interviewed the four finalists for the vacant position of chief during a public 5 1/2-hour special meeting in the Hilo County Council Chambers. Candidates Paul Applegate, Sherry Bird, Edward G. Ignacio and Benjamin T. Moszkowicz were peppered with more than 20 questions,...
USGS: Mauna Loa and Kilauea no longer erupting; alert levels downgraded
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly two weeks after Mauna Loa started erupting ― sending up fountains of lava as high as 500 feet and creating stunning lava rivers that moved downslope ― the volcano has gone quiet. The U.S. Geological Survey announced Tuesday morning that Mauna Loa is no...
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles
A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
Stalled lava flow from DKI Hwy. may continue to glow
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The USGS and Hawaii County officials brought the latest update on the Mauna Loa eruption in a briefing on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the USGS, as of Friday morning fountain heights from fissure 3 were averaging about 30 feet. This is a dramatic change over the past couple of days when […]
Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter
A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
