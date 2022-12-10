Read full article on original website
Santa Fe getting updated emergency response routes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s emergency response routes map is being updated after nearly 20 years. The new map will be represented at the public works and utilities committee meeting. It’s designed to help first-responders to identify the best ways to get around the city. It includes suggestions for routes on future roads. The […]
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo County seeks artists for iconic work on its flagship building
BERNALILLO COUNTY – The Bernalillo County Arts Board invites artists and artist teams to submit qualifications for an innovative, signature work of public art for Bernalillo County @ Alvarado Square, the home of Bernalillo County government offices. The selected artist or team will create an architecturally integrated piece responsive...
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
smartcitiesdive.com
Albuquerque, New Mexico, plans to convert hotels into affordable housing
Albuquerque, New Mexico, plans to convert hotels and motels into permanent housing for at least 1,000 unhoused and lower-income individuals by 2025, according to plans unveiled during a meeting Tuesday night. The city intends to purchase a hotel by early 2023, so it can find a developer that can begin...
KRQE News 13
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request
Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request. Hiker hit by rock rescued from Organ Mountains. Grants offered for veteran and military arts...
YAHOO!
Police end standoff at Cerro Gordo apartment complex
Dec. 12—Santa Fe police engaged in a standoff Monday at a Cerro Gordo Road apartment complex, asking residents in a unit to exit "peacefully" as officers waited outside with guns drawn. The department issued an alert for residents of the road's 1200 block to shelter in place around 11...
corralescomment.com
Corrales Police Blotter: All’s Quiet in the Village
The Corrales Police Dept. had little to report in its weekly police blotter. Other than a few welfare checks, all is quiet in the village. Speaking of keeping the holidays safe, the CPD encourages all residents to sign up for its Vacation Watch program if you’re planning on leaving your happy home for the holidays. The program works to keep vacant homes from being easy targets. Village residents can submit a Vacation Watch request on the CPD website at corrales-nm.org. Police will do their best to stop by your residence once per day for up to 14 days. Talk about customer service.
KRQE News 13
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
KRQE Newsfeed: Lawsuit filed, Roswell housing, Winter storm, Car show and toy drive, Biscochitos featured
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Lawsuit filed against Governor, alleging retaliation for public record request – Lawyer and former state senator Jacob Candelaria has filed a lawsuit against Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, her office, and state Senator Peter Wirth. Candelaria claims the governor and her office threatened him for requesting public documents, like […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to apartment fire
According to AFR, they were called to an apartment around 3:21 p.m.
Belen man charged with breaking into Albuquerque cookie store
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a Belen man for breaking into a local cookie shop early Monday morning. According to the criminal complaint, Joshua Sena went into Insomnia Cookies on Central in southeast Albuquerque around 11:30 p.m. Sunday asking for water. Some employees gave him a bottle and he left the store. Then around […]
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes shoppers to weekend-long event
The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there's also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.
ladailypost.com
Fiber Optic Cable Cut Blamed For Internet/Cell Outage
Initial response to calls into both Los Alamos County and the police department indicate that the cause of the internet and cell phone outage that plagued the townsite Sunday was caused by a cut to a fiber optic cable north of Santa Fe. The County said that this cable feeds...
kunm.org
Survey gauges housing discrimination in Albuquerque
Every five years Albuquerque has to report to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on how the city is promoting fair housing for protected classes of people based on things like race, religion, sex, or disability. The draft report assessing the city’s fair housing was published this week and it highlights Albuqueruqe’s housing inequities.
Rio Grande Sun
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jeannine Jaramillo, the woman charged with the murder of two first responders after telling police she had been kidnapped leading them on a wrong way chase down I-25 is facing more charges. The criminal complaint also shows there was a second person in the vehicle with Jaramillo that day before the chase […]
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Albuquerque students build doghouses for families in need
Each year, two wood shop classes build items for those in need.
YAHOO!
Man detained after standoff at Cerro Gordo housing complex
Dec. 12—Santa Fe police converged on a Cerro Gordo Road housing complex late Monday morning, warning area residents to remain sheltered in their homes and ordering occupants of one apartment to exit peacefully as officers waited outside with their guns drawn. About two hours after the SWAT team standoff...
