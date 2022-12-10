Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Brock Purdy thrives, beats Tom Brady in first career start
There isn’t a moment that ever seems too big for Brock Purdy. When he was at Perry, he calmly led the team to the semifinals and a state championship appearance. When offers from schools didn’t surface most of his career, he stayed patient. At Iowa State when he...
Bills, WR Cole Beasley on 'same page' with expectations
WR Cole Beasley said he and Bills management addressed any lingering issues before he rejoined the team for a second stint.
East Valley Tribune
Saguaro coach Jason Mohns stepping down to join ASU staff
Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to seven state championship victories as head coach in 11 years, stepped down as head coach of the football program Monday morning. Mohns spoke to his team shortly before 8 a.m. and announced his departure. He also shared a lengthy post to social media addressing fans, players, his assistants on staff and Saguaro administration.
Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit
As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
UCLA given ‘OK’ to make major decision
The UC Regents board made a massive recommendation on Wednesday regarding UCLA. The board recommended that UCLA may pursue the Big Ten from their spot in the Pac-12 as anticipated. This decision comes after a lengthy proceeding in which the regents once threatened to block the Los Angeles-based university from moving to the Big Ten Read more... The post UCLA given ‘OK’ to make major decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
