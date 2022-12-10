ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

East Valley Tribune

Brock Purdy thrives, beats Tom Brady in first career start

There isn’t a moment that ever seems too big for Brock Purdy. When he was at Perry, he calmly led the team to the semifinals and a state championship appearance. When offers from schools didn’t surface most of his career, he stayed patient. At Iowa State when he...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Saguaro coach Jason Mohns stepping down to join ASU staff

Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to seven state championship victories as head coach in 11 years, stepped down as head coach of the football program Monday morning. Mohns spoke to his team shortly before 8 a.m. and announced his departure. He also shared a lengthy post to social media addressing fans, players, his assistants on staff and Saguaro administration.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 team working to flip Notre Dame running back commit

As Notre Dame looks to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class with the early signing period just a week away, a significant amount of effort remains in keeping the committed players from flipping. We’ve seen commits pull off their pledges as five-star Keon Keeley recently chose Alabama after originally being a Notre Dame commitment. The Irish have also seen former cornerback pledge Justyn Rhett change his mind and choose Georgia as well as running back Dylan Edwards who recently flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Comeback

UCLA given ‘OK’ to make major decision

The UC Regents board made a massive recommendation on Wednesday regarding UCLA. The board recommended that UCLA may pursue the Big Ten from their spot in the Pac-12 as anticipated. This decision comes after a lengthy proceeding in which the regents once threatened to block the Los Angeles-based university from moving to the Big Ten Read more... The post UCLA given ‘OK’ to make major decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

