East Valley Tribune
Saguaro coach Jason Mohns stepping down to join ASU staff
Jason Mohns, who led Saguaro to seven state championship victories as head coach in 11 years, stepped down as head coach of the football program Monday morning. Mohns spoke to his team shortly before 8 a.m. and announced his departure. He also shared a lengthy post to social media addressing fans, players, his assistants on staff and Saguaro administration.
East Valley Tribune
Chandler schools excel in first grading in 2 years
Chandler-area district and charter schools scored very well in the letter grades handed out by the State Department of Education for the first time in two years, easily exceeding state averages. If the state hadn’t changed the way they hand out the grades, some might have done even better.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa thespians in powerful ‘Les Misérables’ production
It’s been seen by more than 70 million people, performed in more than 40 countries and in 22 languages, and its music is some of the most celebrated in theatrical history. And soon, Places! Productions will bring the epic musical to Mesa with its staging of “Les Misérables School Edition.”
East Valley Tribune
Iconic Scottsdale service station's owner reflects on 53 good years
Mark Combs, 70, sat back in his chair, sporting a blue Combs Auto Repair polo shirt and matching pair of shorts. He grinned and reflected back to the beginning of the iconic Scottsdale vehicle repair service that his father started in Scottsdale in 1969 as an ARCO gas station and repair shop at the corner of Scottsdale and Shea roads.
East Valley Tribune
City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles
The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80 million for the state’s 10 largest cities – by converting to a fleet of electrical vehicles. Scottsdale Public Works Director Dan Worth says it’s more complicated...
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
East Valley Tribune
Family blames Mesa Fire for destroyed home
A family that lost a home, four vehicles and two dogs in a fire on a county island has filed a claim against the city for $1.35 million, alleging Mesa Fire and Medical “refused” to stop the blaze from spreading to their house in April. The 1-acre property...
East Valley Tribune
Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price
It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
East Valley Tribune
$110M at stake for Gilbert schools in special session fight
Lame duck Gov. Doug Ducey said last week that he won’t call a special legislative session to deal with problems with school funding before his term ends this month until he gets a promise that lawmakers will deal with some issues on his own agenda. And that could scuttle...
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board candidate’s campaign report missing
Robb Vaules, who unsuccessfully ran for one of the two open seats on the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board last month has yet to file an October pre-election campaign finance report, according to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Elections Department. The report was due Oct. 29. Vaules says that...
East Valley Tribune
$88M on chopping block for Mesa Public Schools
The 2022-23 school year at Mesa Public Schools started on a high note when the Governing Board voted in September to put a $32 million windfall from the state toward teacher and staff raises. The raises, paid for out of a $1 billion surplus in state revenues, generated jubilation from...
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert mulls tougher short-term rental law
Gilbert is looking to charge a licensing fee and require neighborhood notification for short-term rentals. A new state law passed in July gives municipalities more latitude in regulating residential property rented out for 29 consecutive days or less to protect against public nuisances such as noise and trash. “More legislation...
East Valley Tribune
In 11 months, QC Police answered 25K service calls
With nearly a year under its belt, the Queen Creek Police Department has responded to nearly 25,000 total service calls ranging from traffic stops and noise complaints to violent crimes and human trafficking cases. That is up from between 6,000 and 7,000 annual calls prior to the department’s formation, when...
East Valley Tribune
Council expected to start ethics policy review
Council this Tuesday is expected to green light the formation of a subcommittee to look at the town’s ethics policy and the process for handing complaints of violations. The policy, adopted in 2012 and revised in 2021, applies to the council, boards, commissions and committees. The 2021 amendment no longer required ethics complaints to be discussed at council meetings unless three members or the mayor requested it.
