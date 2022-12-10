Council this Tuesday is expected to green light the formation of a subcommittee to look at the town’s ethics policy and the process for handing complaints of violations. The policy, adopted in 2012 and revised in 2021, applies to the council, boards, commissions and committees. The 2021 amendment no longer required ethics complaints to be discussed at council meetings unless three members or the mayor requested it.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO