Effective: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Campbell; Morgan; Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Scott. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 659 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over the entire day. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area in the next several hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Clinton, La Follette, Oneida, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Jacksboro, Huntsville, Helenwood, Harriman, Caryville, Rocky Top, Norris, Sunbright, Oakdale, Smokey Junction, Slick Rock, Norma, Rosedale and Frozen Head State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 56 MINUTES AGO