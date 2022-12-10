Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Orange WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow could cause scattered down tree limbs and wires, resulting in potential power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations, mainly northwest of I-84.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO