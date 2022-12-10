Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Passaic WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Western Passaic County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Orange WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Locally higher amounts possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy wet snow could cause scattered down tree limbs and wires, resulting in potential power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals for higher elevations, mainly northwest of I-84.
