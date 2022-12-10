Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Longtime Clay High baseball coach teaches his players ‘the Clay Way’Anthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?
If you've been lucky enough to see the northern lights, it's an experience you'll likely never forget. This is a breathtaking experience that makes you feel like a small part of a very vast world. But the lights are also unpredictable. You need the right kind of weather in the right place at the right time to see them.
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course change
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Satellite Beach reported watching and photographing a large orange ball that came in from the ocean and changed course and moved north at about 9:50 p.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Budweiser Clydesdales will be trotting through Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Dec. 13-17, two Clydesdales horses will be stopping by different Winn-Dixies’ in Jacksonville and St. Augustine for customers to have the opportunity to meet them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These will be the following stores:. Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m....
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season. Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
New store, new jobs: St. Johns County Winn-Dixie opens
St. Johns, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, officially opened its newest store in St. Johns County on Wednesday. The store is located in the Grand Cypress Marketplace on the southwest corner of Race Track Road and Philips Highway, and it’s the company’s first ground-up store built in more than a decade.
Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November
Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
Judge rules Aiden Fucci will be tried for Tristyn Bailey's killing in St. Johns County despite media attention
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Judge Lee Smith has denied a motion to move Aiden Fucci's trial. Fucci is currently being held in Duval County, but his trial for the murder of Tristyn Bailey, who was stabbed 114 times, will be held in St. Johns County.
Winter CrocFest Kicks off at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Everyone is welcome to Winter CrocFest 2022 at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park for a festival celebrating and raising funds for black caiman, Melanosuchus niger. Specifically, this iconic species will receive funding for research and conservation in Guyana, French Guyana, and Suriname. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet
For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FWC discusses "Long-Term Stored Vessels" and impacts in FL
The study will discuss the impacts of long-term stored vessels on local communities and the state of Florida as a whole and let residents know how they can get involved.
Castle Wedding- Saint Augustine Florida
Until We Meet Again, May God Hold You in the Hollow of His Hand. We love to unique wedding spots Saint Augustine has to offer, and the bride and groom chose the most unique of them all. The Castle Otttis was handmade by Rusty and his friend Otttis and serves as a legacy of their friendship and is an active church. We asked our couple to tell us a little bit about their love story. Lori told us about the way their high school romance turned into a life long dream come true.
Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii
OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide
An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Major discount retail store opens new location in Florida
A major discount retail store recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the popular discount retail store Old Navy Outlet opened its newest Florida location at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.
