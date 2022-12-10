ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

New store, new jobs: St. Johns County Winn-Dixie opens

St. Johns, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, officially opened its newest store in St. Johns County on Wednesday. The store is located in the Grand Cypress Marketplace on the southwest corner of Race Track Road and Philips Highway, and it’s the company’s first ground-up store built in more than a decade.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida single-family monthly home sales fall 26.7% in November

Considered a traditional seasonal slowdown, a dampening of volatility and a storm reaction, the number of single-family housing sales that closed in November fell 26.7% from October and 43.9% from the previous year in Northeast Florida. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors said there were 1,367 closings in November in...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet

For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FLORIDA STATE
themonarchwedding.com

Castle Wedding- Saint Augustine Florida

Until We Meet Again, May God Hold You in the Hollow of His Hand. We love to unique wedding spots Saint Augustine has to offer, and the bride and groom chose the most unique of them all. The Castle Otttis was handmade by Rusty and his friend Otttis and serves as a legacy of their friendship and is an active church. We asked our couple to tell us a little bit about their love story. Lori told us about the way their high school romance turned into a life long dream come true.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Local Surfer Robbie McCormick Among Legends at Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii

OAHU, Haw. – It’s not unprecedented for surfers to get their start in Flagler Beach and go on to sniff international competition – but it doesn’t happen every day. And so it’s certainly fair to say that Flagler local Robbie McCormick is the town’s latest surf phenomenon. McCormick, known to friends as ‘Rasta Rob’, is on the entry list for the 2022 Vans Pipe Masters in Hawaii. He’ll compete against some of the greatest surfers in the world for one of the most prestigious trophies in pro surfing.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE

