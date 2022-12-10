Read full article on original website
Court Docs: Suspect takes purse at knifepoint; spits on officer, charged with bias crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 42-year-old man is in custody after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon. Court documents say Ryan Andrew Merritt robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Federal Social Security Building in the 17900 block of SE Division Street in Gresham.
Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in
PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
Grand jury finds deadly shooting of 19-year-old by PPB officer not criminal
A grand jury has found that the use of force by a Portland police officer in the July shooting death of a 19-year-old man was not criminal, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information
Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman seen inside the Shun Chang Lounge prior to the business being robbed.
SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
Woman's family reportedly kills ex-boyfriend accused of stalking her
SHERWOOD, Ore. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's home and stalked her. According to a statement, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:53 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Sherwood Police Department officers went to a home on SW 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway for a report of a shooting.
Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
Washington man stabs several people with a hunting knife in unprovoked casino attack
LA CENTER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after stabbing multiple people at a casino. On Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. law enforcement from several different departments responded to a report of a stabbing attack on multiple people at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino in La Center, WA.
Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
‘Unprovoked’ stabbing at Clark County casino leaves 4 injured; assailant speeds away from scene, sheriff’s office says
A 41-year-old Vancouver man stabbed four people at a Washington casino late Monday night and then led law enforcement on a high-speed car chase, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Several people inside the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casinos in La Center called 911 shortly before midnight to...
Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
Stalking suspect shot by ex-girlfriend's family member outside her Sherwood home
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend died after he was shot Sunday night by one of her family members during a confrontation outside her home near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Southwest 207th Avenue...
Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
Man accused in attempted NW Portland home invasion arrested and released for assault days earlier
An 18-year-old man accused of smashing the glass pane to the front door of an Alphabet District home and then reaching through the broken window to try to unlock it had been released from jail three days earlier after allegedly clocking a woman from behind. Joseph Ibrahim is now being...
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
