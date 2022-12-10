ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Family pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in

PORTLAND, Ore — Family of the woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park on Dec. 9, Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, plead for the suspect, Jose Caraballo, 43, to turn himself in. He is currently on the run and wanted for murder, police said. "Jose my sister loved you, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
PORTLAND, OR
truecrimedaily

Woman's family reportedly kills ex-boyfriend accused of stalking her

SHERWOOD, Ore. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's home and stalked her. According to a statement, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7:53 p.m., deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Sherwood Police Department officers went to a home on SW 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway for a report of a shooting.
SHERWOOD, OR
KATU.com

Grand jury returns not true bill in shooting death by PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting death of 19-year-old Johnathan Allen Worth back in July. After reviewing the evidence, a grand jury returned a "not true bill," finding that Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer's deadly use of force on July 24, 2022 was justified.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police search for driver in hit-and-run on SE Division Street

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle rider in Southeast Portland on Monday. Officers responded around 4:51 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist near Southeast Division Street and east of Southeast 154th Avenue. Police found the motorcyclist deceased when they arrived...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beavercreek man shot after stalking ex-girlfriend, dies

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died from a gunshot wound after stalking his ex-girlfriend’s house Sunday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO deputies and Sherwood police responded to a call about a shooting on Southwest 207th Avenue and Pacific Highway near Sherwood just before 8 p.m.
BEAVERCREEK, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Newport man arrested and charged with reckless burning after park gazebo catches fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.
NEWPORT, OR

