There was likely no way UCLA’s path to the Big Ten was in any real danger of not being approved, but there were some hurdles along the way to getting the final stamp of approval from the University of California board of regents. Concerns about travel for student-athletes in all of UCLA’s sports was among the primary concerns for the regents, and the impact UCLA’s departure (along with USC) to the Big Ten would have on the stat system’s other Pac-12 school, Cal. On Wednesday night, the outline for approving UCLA’s official move to the Big Ten in 2024 was put...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO