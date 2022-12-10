UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara's 78-75 win against the Portland State Vikings. The Broncos are 6-1 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC...

IRVINE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO