UC Irvine hosts Stewart and Santa Clara
UC Irvine Anteaters (7-3) at Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara's 78-75 win against the Portland State Vikings. The Broncos are 6-1 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC...
USC hosts Long Beach State following Murray's 21-point game
Long Beach State Beach (4-5) at USC Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -12; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces the USC Trojans after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State's 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Trojans are 5-1 on...
