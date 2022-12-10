ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Titans OL named athletic director at Brentwood Academy

Brentwood Academy wasn’t without an athletic director for long. The school announced the hire of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jason Mathews to the position on Monday. He will replace Cody White, who stepped down on Nov. 30 as AD and head football coach but will remain in those roles through June.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WREG

TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
NASHVILLE, TN
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemoms.com

Ski Resorts Within a Day’s Drive From Nashville

Winter is upon us, and that brings with it winter activities. But how can you enjoy skiing without mountains or snow near Middle Tennessee? Well, we have rounded up a list of great ski resorts, and other winter outdoor activities, within driving distance of Nashville!. About 4 hours to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
MURFREESBORO, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville

An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy