Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule
Tennessee State football announces its 2023 conference football schedule as the OVC joins the Big South. The post Tennessee State football announces 2023 conference schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
williamsonhomepage.com
Former Titans OL named athletic director at Brentwood Academy
Brentwood Academy wasn’t without an athletic director for long. The school announced the hire of former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jason Mathews to the position on Monday. He will replace Cody White, who stepped down on Nov. 30 as AD and head football coach but will remain in those roles through June.
TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player, according to court documents. Ariel Escobar, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting […]
TMZ.com
TSU Football Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Player's Car In Jealous Rage
1:08 PM PT -- TSU officials said in a statement the school "is aware of an arrest of an employee, and takes the allegations associated with the incident seriously." They added, "TSU is unable to comment on specific personnel matters or matters potentially implicating student privacy laws. We will have no further comment at this time."
insideevs.com
Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells
Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
WSMV
WATCH: Coyote, opossum share meal on Nashville patio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coyote was caught on camera while making a stop at a home in the Whitland neighborhood over the weekend. In the surveillance video, an opossum can be seen enjoying a late-night snack. A coyote then appears on camera, walks toward the opossum, and joins it.
10 Christmas light displays in Middle Tennessee
Festive light displays are up and running across Middle Tennessee. Many fan favorites have returned for another year to keep spreading holiday cheer.
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
nashvillemoms.com
Ski Resorts Within a Day’s Drive From Nashville
Winter is upon us, and that brings with it winter activities. But how can you enjoy skiing without mountains or snow near Middle Tennessee? Well, we have rounded up a list of great ski resorts, and other winter outdoor activities, within driving distance of Nashville!. About 4 hours to the...
Watch: Van swept away trying to cross raging floodwaters near Nashville
"Turn around, don't drown" – you hear that relentlessly from National Weather Service officials when heavy rains and flooding are forecast, and a driver who didn't heed those warnings during a storm in Tennessee Wednesday illustrated exactly what happens when you don't heed the warning.
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Tennessee
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
WKRN
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville
An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
