Cocoa, FL

Photos: Cocoa defeats Florida State University High 38-31 in overtime for Florida 2S state championship

By SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

The Tigers win their fifth state football championship and first since 2016

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Cocoa outlasted Florida State University High 38-31 in overtime Friday night to win the FHSAA 2S state football championship at Gene Cox Stadium.

Linebacker Dai'veon Parham scooped up a Florida State High fumble, clinching the win in overtime for the Tigers. The championship is the fifth state title in program history and first since 2016.

Quarterback Blake Boda passed for 256 yards, giving him 4,020 yards and 49 touchdowns for Cocoa (11-4) this season.

Here are photos from Friday night's championship game in Tallahassee:

All photos by Matt Christopher

