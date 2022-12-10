Sharing stories, sharing cultures

North Marion Primary School received a welcome donation of Native American books

An important story can change lives. That's something a Hubbard family discovered after tapping into the richness of storytelling to help their children learn about their heritage.

Tony and Elizabeth Pinola, wanted their children — North Marion second-grader Kendall and first-grader Koda — to learn about their Native American culture. Their father is a member of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, yet the Kashia reservation lies in Sonoma County, California, about 600 miles away. That distance has made it challenging for Kendall and Koda to get to know and understand their tribe and their people.

To help the children connect with their culture, the couple started brainstorming ideas. Then Tony remembered a book that his grandfather was involved in, "Fire Race." His grandad, Lanny Pinola, narrated the legend behind "Fire Race" to author Jonathan London, creating a story that was truly reflective of the Kashia people. Reading the book together set in motion a lifelong lesson for the Pinola family that would lead to a 20-book donation to North Marion Primary School this December.

As their parents read through "Fire Race," Kendall and Koda saw people they recognized: themselves. Soon, the family began collecting Native American books so that the children could enjoy that feeling again, seeing other faces and experiences like their own. They gathered a large stack of books, such as "Finding My Dance," one of Kendall's favorites because she loves the graceful main character.

"I do dance and it's a Native girl, and that kind of reminds me of me a little bit," she said.

The children also gleaned important lessons from all the books, especially "Fire Race." The story takes place in the dead of winter, when the animals of the forest, led by Coyote, must work together to capture fire. The story's key lesson shines through: it's good for everyone to cooperate.

"And to share," Kendall notes of the fire the animals distribute among themselves.

Plus, the Pinola children re-learned another lesson: the joy of family time.

"When I listened, when they read to me, it was nice," Koda said.

"What I like about reading with my family is we get to spend time together," Kendall said.

Reading Native American books to Kendall and Koda has meant a great deal to their parents, as well.

Tony reconnected with his roots while teaching the children about their heritage.

"I wanted them to know where they're from and what it's all about," he said. "It's nice to see them grasp onto everything that we're trying to show them with Native storytelling and the culture itself. It's been fun for me to come back to that because I hadn't been as involved."

Being more involved also helped Elizabeth to better understand her family's identity.

"I am not Native American, so it's wonderful to learn this part of Tony and the kids because it's something special — and means a lot to Tony and the kids," Elizabeth said.

However, in the tradition of tribes, Tony and Elizabeth had help kindling their children's interest in their culture. Kendall and Koda attended a camp at Grand Ronde, a community just off Highway 22 and about 30 minutes from the Oregon Coast. The North Marion siblings also participated in the Supplemental Education Program, also called Johnson O'Malley, a program that involves cultural learning and fun activities.

Tony and Elizabeth also got in touch with the Kashia Tribal Committee to gain their book recommendations. Soon, the family had amassed a collection of books and created new relationships with Native American people in Oregon and Kashia tribe members in California.

The family also knows they're a part of the North Marion community. So, having found solace in reading together during the height of the pandemic, they behaved as wisely as the animals of the forest in "Fire Race." They chose to share their books, just as the animals shared their spark of warmth in the middle of a harsh winter.

Now, North Marion Primary School library, which already had a diverse book collection, has its own Native American section, 20 beautifully written and illustrated stories. This collection sprang from a family's longing to pass on cultural traditions to the next generation. In fact, this family's own tale started with "Fire Race," which was designed to share the Kashia culture with the next generation.

Their great-grandfather, storyteller Lanny Pinola, was a park ranger who would visit Disneyland to share his stories with the children there. Now, even though he's gone, he can share these important stories with his own family and, now, the children of North Marion.

"I think this project is really nice since the kids aren't able to participate as much as they would like in their tribe," Elizabeth said. "So, I think that this is their way of supporting their tribe, sharing the new stories and the new books with their friends at school."

In fact, the children are carrying on their great-grandfather's tradition of storytelling, keeping alive their culture and discovering larger lessons of working together and sharing.

Want to share your family's beloved books? Primary School Media Assistant Mariella Kauffman welcomes families to connect with her about donating new and gently used books: mariella.kauffman@nmarion.k12.or.us.

To share information on the North Marion School District, email Communications Specialist Jillian Daley at jillian.daley@nmarion.k12.or.us.

{loadposition sub-article-02}