Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy

Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.

After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy.

Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends.

Before opening Nya's Cakes as a full-time enterprise, Warwick worked as a baker at Safeway bakeries for five years, where she taught several of her coworkers to decorate cakes. Then, in 2020, she went on maternity leave, and took the time to increase her production of cakes. After that, she received such a positive response that she took the leap to make her business her main job.

That positive response has only grown over time, and her 2,500-plus social media followers and new business neighbors are watching for her grand opening at 16607 Champion Way, Sandy, which is projected for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. Anyone interested in attending the opening event should watch the Nya's Cakes Facebook page at facebook.com/nyascakes for updates as that date is subject to change.

Warwick signed the lease at the space adjacent to Sandy Cinema on Oct. 10, and has since been preparing it for an enthusiastic clientele. She plans to sell not only cakes and cupcakes but pastries and infused Red Bull drinks and lemonades. She hopes at a later date to offer coffee, and she'll be pausing custom orders as she gets the storefront up and running.

Her works have been the centerpiece of many a birthday and special occasion, taking on the forms of trucks, panda habitats, succulent gardens, unicorns and more. If you can dream it, she can probably create it, and she does plan in the future to take custom orders again.

"I like being creative," Warwick told The Post in a past interview. "I like when people tell me what they want to be made into a cake and I can execute it. I love being able to turn flour, sugar and eggs into an edible piece of art."