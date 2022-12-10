ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy

By Brit Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSOau_0jdxcY0Y00 Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.

After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy.

Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends.

Before opening Nya's Cakes as a full-time enterprise, Warwick worked as a baker at Safeway bakeries for five years, where she taught several of her coworkers to decorate cakes. Then, in 2020, she went on maternity leave, and took the time to increase her production of cakes. After that, she received such a positive response that she took the leap to make her business her main job.

That positive response has only grown over time, and her 2,500-plus social media followers and new business neighbors are watching for her grand opening at 16607 Champion Way, Sandy, which is projected for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. Anyone interested in attending the opening event should watch the Nya's Cakes Facebook page at facebook.com/nyascakes for updates as that date is subject to change.

Warwick signed the lease at the space adjacent to Sandy Cinema on Oct. 10, and has since been preparing it for an enthusiastic clientele. She plans to sell not only cakes and cupcakes but pastries and infused Red Bull drinks and lemonades. She hopes at a later date to offer coffee, and she'll be pausing custom orders as she gets the storefront up and running. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GisGB_0jdxcY0Y00

Her works have been the centerpiece of many a birthday and special occasion, taking on the forms of trucks, panda habitats, succulent gardens, unicorns and more. If you can dream it, she can probably create it, and she does plan in the future to take custom orders again.

"I like being creative," Warwick told The Post in a past interview. "I like when people tell me what they want to be made into a cake and I can execute it. I love being able to turn flour, sugar and eggs into an edible piece of art."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Enjoy an Elegant Afternoon Tea in Portland

Unlike in many countries around the world, tea culture in the U.S. — and Portland — tends to take a backseat to coffee. Still, there are a number of tea shops and tea rooms across the city that make their own tea blends, otherwise serving Portland’s big name in tea, Smith Teamaker. In lavish lounges, the soft clinking of fine china teacups can be heard at afternoon and high tea services, where the food is equally important to the beverage it accompanies. Taking tea is a relaxing respite which can often double as a special occasion or time to catch up with loved ones.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Humane Society works to adopt out pets for the holiday season

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW), located in Vancouver, is always looking for loving homes for pets. More people tend to adopt animals during the holidays, which frees up space at the HSSW’s shelter and allows the organization to take in more pets from other shelters across the country to give them a second chance to find a happy home.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Peacock Lane Returns Thursday

Peacock Lane in Portland will have its lights on daily from December 15, 2022, until December 31, 2022, from 6 PM to 11 PM each night. Returning this year are two additional elements - the Hot Cocoa Booth and Pedestrian-only nights!. The Hot Cocoa Booth provides, free of charge, hot...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
273
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy