Pullman, WA

Make way for Mr. Claus

By Emily Pearce
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago
Normally, people wouldn’t think twice about staying in their homes during a cold winter night. But when Santa’s sleigh drives through the neighborhood, all thought goes out the window — you could get a candy cane from the one and only Kris Kringle, after all.

People on North Military Hill were delighted to see Santa glide through their neighborhood on his sleigh. So much so that some residents came out of their homes without a jacket, barefoot, in below-freezing temperatures with snow on the ground. There wasn’t a Scrooge in sight as adults and children alike were enthralled to be in Mr. Claus’ presence.

Thursday evening, I had the chance to join the Pullman Lion’s Club, the Pullman Fire Department and a secret Santa step-in to drive through Pullman subdivisions. It’s a 70-year-old tradition: One week in December, Santa will visit the city’s hills to make childrens’ and adults’ jaws drop as he wishes everyone a happy holiday. This year was different, though. Someone was crazy enough to invite a local journalist on their Christmas adventure, and I must admit she loved every minute of it.

