ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Driven to fight, inspired to teach

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAfPk_0jdxbqfJ00

When Gloria Grachanin was a child she practiced martial arts as a way to stay active and meet other children her age. Grachanin, now 31, is a professional mixed martial arts fighter and competes in jiu-jitsu competitions.

In November, the Moscow resident traveled to Denver to compete in the Sparta Sports and Entertainment, a fighting league which focuses on mixed martial arts and boxing matches. She won her match in the second round with a technical knockout against Byelka Soto from Colorado. A technical knockout is when a fighter is still conscious but might not be able to continue fighting.

The referee stopped the fight, and Soto would need four stitches afterwards. Grachanin said mixed martial arts fights are usually three rounds, which can last from three to five minutes. The fights are split by gender and weight for fairer competition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders

It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
MOSCOW, ID
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

Nathan Gates commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision

Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates just announced his commitment to Washington State. Things moved quickly with Gates and the Cougars. Washington State offered him last Wednesday, he took his official visit over the weeknd and committed while on campus. “I love the family atmosphere there,” Gates said....
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Former WSU football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Former Washington State University football coach Mike Leach has died after a brief hospitalization, according to the official website of Mississippi State Athletics. On Dec. 11, Leach was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus, where he is...
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped

(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Public Health Updates Palouse Resource Guide

Whitman County Public Health is excited to announce that the redesigned and updated Palouse Resource Guide is now live. The new site will allow viewers to search via specific categories such as mental health, transportation, health care, abuse, and many other topics. To visit the site visit the link.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
129
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy