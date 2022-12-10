Driven to fight, inspired to teach

When Gloria Grachanin was a child she practiced martial arts as a way to stay active and meet other children her age. Grachanin, now 31, is a professional mixed martial arts fighter and competes in jiu-jitsu competitions.

In November, the Moscow resident traveled to Denver to compete in the Sparta Sports and Entertainment, a fighting league which focuses on mixed martial arts and boxing matches. She won her match in the second round with a technical knockout against Byelka Soto from Colorado. A technical knockout is when a fighter is still conscious but might not be able to continue fighting.

The referee stopped the fight, and Soto would need four stitches afterwards. Grachanin said mixed martial arts fights are usually three rounds, which can last from three to five minutes. The fights are split by gender and weight for fairer competition.