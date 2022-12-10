ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Relax in Comfort New Flagship Store Announces Tempur-Pedic Gallery Grand Opening

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scbpM_0jdxbo9500

Tempur-Pedic Smart Bed with sleep tracking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATKeu_0jdxbo9500

Tempur-Pedic Split King bed provides customized elevation for each partner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P78d_0jdxbo9500

All new 2023 Tempur-Pedic Adapt & Tempur-Breeze now on display

Orlando residents may now experience the 2023 Tempur-Pedic gallery of mattresses at the newly expanded Flagship Relax in Comfort Showroom at Winter Park Village

Tempur-Pedic provides today’s consumer a myriad of choices and a feel to fit the comfort level of any human and my personal favorite, the Tempur Luxe Breeze sleeps 8 degrees cooler”
— Don DePaulis, President & CEO

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Relax in Comfort is proud to launch their new 2023 Tempur-Pedic Collection of pressure relieving and cooling mattresses to the Central Florida marketplace! Relax in Comfort was the first independent retail partner for Tempur-Pedic mattresses in the State of Florida – introducing the “Classic” model mattress at the Winter Park Village Flagship location back in 1999.

Thirty years ago, Tempur-Pedic transformed the mattress category, introducing a new kind of sleep that was deeply refreshing and truly transformative. The architect of that vision was Robert “Bobby” Trussell, Tempur-Pedic company founder and first CEO. However, the first Tempur-Pedic mattress was introduced by Fagerdala World Foams, a Swedish company who produced specialized mattress for clinical patients with severe third-degree burns. The specialized TEMPUR ® material was effective to facilitate healing due to the pressure relieving qualities of the foam.

In 1992, Trussell had the vision to bring TEMPUR ® material to sleepers in the U.S. for the first time. The company started with just two products – a 3-inch topper and the iconic “Swedish neck pillow.” In that first year, just 70 toppers were sold. Today, the company is one of the largest bedding providers in the world. Trussell, the original founder of Tempur-Pedic reportedly bought the marketing rights for North America for a mere $50,000 making Tempur-Pedic one of America’s greatest success stories. In the late 1990’s Tempur-Pedic was first introduced to the American market primarily by infomercials with Direct-to-Consumer sales. Later plans involved selling thru Brookstone stores and with over 300 locations in prime mall locations across America, Tempur-Pedic was quickly launched into a household name. Today, Tempur-Pedic has many millions of satisfied owners in over 70 countries.

Still a trade secret, TEMPUR ® material is made only in company-owned manufacturing plants using Tempur-Pedic’s proprietary formula and manufacturing process. The brand’s rigorous quality assurance measures ensure delivery of a consistent product, day after day, to consumers all over the world. “From day one, we were focused on the delivery of exceptional sleep,” Trussell said. “That mindset is instilled within this company, and I see it in every Tempur-Pedic bed. While the look of the beds has changed over the years, it’s the TEMPUR ® material that always delivers.”

Relax in Comfort is the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep store in America founded in 1967 and now a 3rd generation family-owned business. Don DePaulis, owner & CEO stated “Tempur-Pedic provides today’s consumer a myriad of choices and a feel to fit the comfort level of any human”, DePaulis continued, “While our number beds provide for real time manual comfort adjustments, the Tempur-Pedic mattresses operate much like an automatic transmission in your car – automatically adjusting and contouring to your bodies curves without any conscious comfort adjustments required.” The Tempur-Pedic brand stands alone as the quintessential leader in high quality pressure relieving mattress which are now available in a hybrid model which provides additional mobility while in the mattress. “However, my favorite new technology is the Luxe Breeze mattress – offering 8 degrees of additional cooling during the night, and cooler sleep has been associated with deeper, more restorative sleep,” DePaulis quipped.

The Tempur-Pedic gallery at the Winter Park Village is part of the new expanded Relax in Comfort showroom and will be part of the official Winter Park Village formal Grand Opening in early 2023. Pre-Grand Opening specials and incentives will be in place through the official Winter Park Village Grand Opening celebration. Private demonstration appointments are available and walk ins are welcome during regular business hours.

About Relax in Comfort:
Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into a globally awarded and trusted source for the very best in wellness beds, massage chairs and accessories. We are dedicated to offering the very best in sleep systems, luxury massage chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.

About Tempur-Sealy International, Inc:
Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world’s largest bedding provider. Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows, and other products. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including TEMPUR ® , Tempur-Pedic ® , Sealy ® , Sealy Posturepedic ® and Stearns & Foster ® . World headquarters for Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. is in Lexington, KY.

Jackie Ricardo
Ergo Comfort Solutions, Inc dba Relax in Comfort
+1 407-628-5657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Orlando's newest attraction lets you crush a car with a tank

A new attraction in Orlando gives tourists the ability to crush cars in a real-life tank. Tank America opened a spot near Baldwin Park after moving from its original location in Melbourne. The concept is relatively straightforward, giving people the opportunity to drive a 17-ton tank through (or over) a series of obstacles.  The 14-acre attraction simulates rides through muddy battlefields and jungles.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

One Disney restaurant just opened an exciting new location

Woohoo! Now there are even more chances to grab some of your favorite Disney dishes when you visit Orlando. It is no secret that I (Katie) adore Wine Bar George. It is my very favorite restaurant in Disney Springs and one of my favorites anywhere. Although Wine Bar George has...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park

Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
WINTER PARK, FL
vieravoice.com

Tractor Supply's grand opening set for Saturday, Dec. 17, includes pet wash bays

Tractor Supply opens in store in Suntree/Melbourne. Rural lifestyle retailer offers extensive assortment of pet food, animal feed, power tools, lawn and garden supplies, apparel and more. New Garden Center available to community, offering expanded assortment of lawn and garden products. Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in...
MELBOURNE, FL
wmfe.org

WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida

Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL

The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

First 3-D printed rocket to blast off from Florida's Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Why spend millions of dollars to build a rocket when you can just print one? A group of space engineers will put that question to the test when they launch the first-ever rocket designed by 3-D technology. "We are introducing additive printing and 3-D printing as...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy