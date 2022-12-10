Relax in Comfort New Flagship Store Announces Tempur-Pedic Gallery Grand Opening

Tempur-Pedic Smart Bed with sleep tracking

Tempur-Pedic Split King bed provides customized elevation for each partner

All new 2023 Tempur-Pedic Adapt & Tempur-Breeze now on display

Orlando residents may now experience the 2023 Tempur-Pedic gallery of mattresses at the newly expanded Flagship Relax in Comfort Showroom at Winter Park Village

— Don DePaulis, President & CEO

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Relax in Comfort is proud to launch their new 2023 Tempur-Pedic Collection of pressure relieving and cooling mattresses to the Central Florida marketplace! Relax in Comfort was the first independent retail partner for Tempur-Pedic mattresses in the State of Florida – introducing the “Classic” model mattress at the Winter Park Village Flagship location back in 1999.

Thirty years ago, Tempur-Pedic transformed the mattress category, introducing a new kind of sleep that was deeply refreshing and truly transformative. The architect of that vision was Robert “Bobby” Trussell, Tempur-Pedic company founder and first CEO. However, the first Tempur-Pedic mattress was introduced by Fagerdala World Foams, a Swedish company who produced specialized mattress for clinical patients with severe third-degree burns. The specialized TEMPUR ® material was effective to facilitate healing due to the pressure relieving qualities of the foam.

In 1992, Trussell had the vision to bring TEMPUR ® material to sleepers in the U.S. for the first time. The company started with just two products – a 3-inch topper and the iconic “Swedish neck pillow.” In that first year, just 70 toppers were sold. Today, the company is one of the largest bedding providers in the world. Trussell, the original founder of Tempur-Pedic reportedly bought the marketing rights for North America for a mere $50,000 making Tempur-Pedic one of America’s greatest success stories. In the late 1990’s Tempur-Pedic was first introduced to the American market primarily by infomercials with Direct-to-Consumer sales. Later plans involved selling thru Brookstone stores and with over 300 locations in prime mall locations across America, Tempur-Pedic was quickly launched into a household name. Today, Tempur-Pedic has many millions of satisfied owners in over 70 countries.

Still a trade secret, TEMPUR ® material is made only in company-owned manufacturing plants using Tempur-Pedic’s proprietary formula and manufacturing process. The brand’s rigorous quality assurance measures ensure delivery of a consistent product, day after day, to consumers all over the world. “From day one, we were focused on the delivery of exceptional sleep,” Trussell said. “That mindset is instilled within this company, and I see it in every Tempur-Pedic bed. While the look of the beds has changed over the years, it’s the TEMPUR ® material that always delivers.”

Relax in Comfort is the oldest & most awarded back care & sleep store in America founded in 1967 and now a 3rd generation family-owned business. Don DePaulis, owner & CEO stated “Tempur-Pedic provides today’s consumer a myriad of choices and a feel to fit the comfort level of any human”, DePaulis continued, “While our number beds provide for real time manual comfort adjustments, the Tempur-Pedic mattresses operate much like an automatic transmission in your car – automatically adjusting and contouring to your bodies curves without any conscious comfort adjustments required.” The Tempur-Pedic brand stands alone as the quintessential leader in high quality pressure relieving mattress which are now available in a hybrid model which provides additional mobility while in the mattress. “However, my favorite new technology is the Luxe Breeze mattress – offering 8 degrees of additional cooling during the night, and cooler sleep has been associated with deeper, more restorative sleep,” DePaulis quipped.

The Tempur-Pedic gallery at the Winter Park Village is part of the new expanded Relax in Comfort showroom and will be part of the official Winter Park Village formal Grand Opening in early 2023. Pre-Grand Opening specials and incentives will be in place through the official Winter Park Village Grand Opening celebration. Private demonstration appointments are available and walk ins are welcome during regular business hours.

About Relax in Comfort:

Based in Winter Park, FL and founded in 1967 by Anthony & Lucy DePaulis as the first back care & sleep specialty store in the United States. The company remains family owned and operated and has grown into a globally awarded and trusted source for the very best in wellness beds, massage chairs and accessories. We are dedicated to offering the very best in sleep systems, luxury massage chairs and zero gravity recliners at a guaranteed low price. For more information or to schedule a private showroom appointment please visit RelaxInComfort.com.

About Tempur-Sealy International, Inc:

Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is the world’s largest bedding provider. Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows, and other products. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands, including TEMPUR ® , Tempur-Pedic ® , Sealy ® , Sealy Posturepedic ® and Stearns & Foster ® . World headquarters for Tempur-Sealy International, Inc. is in Lexington, KY.

Advertisement