Delray Beach, FL

Slash Fitness Charity Workout Gives 80+ Children a Proper Christmas

 4 days ago
Pictured: [From left] Slash Co-Founders Austin Brock & Joe Ardagna, Bette Parsons, Tami Boden and Caleb Guestra.

Slash Fitness – Delray Beach

HomeSafe Logo

In Partnership with HomeSafe, Donations Benefit Children from Abusive Households

We’re proud to partner with HomeSafe,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “Knowing all proceeds are going to providing Christmas gifts to children in need is what the holiday season is all about.”
— Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Delray Beach specialized fitness center, Slash Fitness , partnered with HomeSafe to host a Charity Workout benefitting children who come from abusive homes on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The event raised $2,480 – enough to give 82 children in 42 families a proper Christmas. Founded in 1979, HomeSafe is a nationally accredited non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

“We’re proud to have once again partnered with HomeSafe to host our charity workout,” said Joe Ardagna, co-owner of Slash. “Knowing that all proceeds are going to providing Christmas gifts to children in need is what the holiday season is all about.”

For more than a decade, Slash has been a leader in the local and regional fitness scene. The gym began with a single workout bay and has now become the most versatile fitness studio in the area. Slash offers group training, PT and small group training plus the newest edition, The Turf, a 1200 sq ft outdoor workout facility.

Slash Fitness and its experienced staff are dedicated to welcoming individuals of all ages and fitness levels by offering a variety of group exercise classes, specialty classes and personalized training. Slash was recently voted Best Gym in Palm Beach by STAYFIT305, a title they have now held for two straight years!

About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors ten years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/ .

About HomeSafe
HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence. Through its results-driven approach, the organization is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized residential therapy homes in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all of the children these organizations serve. To donate or learn more, please visit helphomesafe.org.

