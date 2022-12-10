What we know, 4 weeks later

An officer removes caution tape Monday from a parking lot behind the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed in a quadruple homicide on King Road in Moscow. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News File

Nearly four weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered near campus, there are no suspects and many questions are still unanswered.

Funerals and vigils have been held for the victims as the national media keeps its spotlight on the small college town. The police investigation carries on with the help of the FBI and Idaho State Police. The community continues to mourn Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

As police try to piece together what happened, they have released a limited amount of information. Here is a timeline of what took place the weekend of the murders and in the days since.