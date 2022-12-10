ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know, 4 weeks later

 4 days ago
An officer removes caution tape Monday from a parking lot behind the home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed in a quadruple homicide on King Road in Moscow. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News File

Nearly four weeks after four University of Idaho students were murdered near campus, there are no suspects and many questions are still unanswered.

Funerals and vigils have been held for the victims as the national media keeps its spotlight on the small college town. The police investigation carries on with the help of the FBI and Idaho State Police. The community continues to mourn Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

As police try to piece together what happened, they have released a limited amount of information. Here is a timeline of what took place the weekend of the murders and in the days since.

wufe967.com

Idaho investigators focus on video, Hyundai Elantra in college murders probe

Idaho investigators are canvassing the small town of Moscow for surveillance footage, as they urge the public to continue coming forward with tips about a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus rental home when four University of Idaho students were murdered. Six hours of footage was pulled from...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

MPD Warns Against Rumors & Speculation Regarding Murders (Listen)

MOSCOW, ID – One month after the murders of four University of Idaho students took place, investigators continue to piece together what happened in the hours leading up to the crime in order to determine who is responsible. This, while asking the public to stay focused on the official facts released by the Moscow Police Department. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were murdered on the second and third floors of a residence in the 1100 block of King Road in the early morning hours of November 13th. No suspect has been identified.
MOSCOW, ID
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
Court TV

Forensic DNA expert discusses Idaho student killings

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, “What’s left at the crime scene?”. The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow PD believes white vehicle they’re looking for was in the area during murders

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department believes the white car they are looking for has key information regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students just over a month ago. In a Youtube video posted on the Moscow Police Youtube page, Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said he believes through their investigation, a white Hyundai Elantra was in...
MOSCOW, ID
southarkansassun.com

Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings

Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped

(NewsNation) — Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. The lack of information has some living in fear since a brutal killer is on the loose and...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
PALOUSE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four U of I murder victims honored during commencement ceremony

MOSCOW, ID. — While the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students continues, U of I’s graduating winter class held their commencement ceremony at the ICCU Arena in Moscow Saturday morning. Students celebrated their educational achievements while the town is still grappling with the murders of four students. At the start of the ceremony, U of I...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

