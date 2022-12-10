MIT45 Expands Marketshare with First Ever FitCon Success

The company’s first attempt going into the fitness market continues to show promise

MIRIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — The premier brand, MIT45, had a successful outing at FitCon Florida on November 4-5 in Miramar, FL. The expo was the first time attending a fitness expo and exceeded all expectations. This is another major milestone for the company as they venture into the fitness industry and continue market expansion.

MIT45 has established their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry over the last two years. They have been recognized for building a positive workplace culture and were recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2022 for implementing the new digital sales card.

FitCon is one of the largest fitness expos in the country and provides a way for fitness experts and industry leaders to share their knowledge on fitness and current trends. This was MIT45’s first-ever fitness event joining a number of well-known vendors in the fitness world to help accelerate results for fitness competitors and enthusiasts through a variety of energy enhancers.

The company had an exhibition booth and displayed their hit new product for the fitness industry, MIT45 Boost, at the convention. This marks significant progress in their expansion into the fitness industry. Booth visitors provided significant insight and feedback to the MIT45 team which will help adjust marketing and messaging for the continued success into the market. Attendees loved the initial interaction with MIT45 Boost and are looking forward to the new products coming to market that will be available soon.

Recent tradeshows and conferences have been a huge success for MIT45 resulting in the most successful launch of a new product to date with MIT45 Boost creating a surge of orders and a 3-month waiting list as they catch up to demand. The team pulled out all the stops and the hard work paid off after 7 months of design, testing, and production on what has been called the hottest new product in the industry in years.

Dave Forester, Director of Marketing for MIT45, had this to say about the recent FitCon show, “We had a great outing at FitCon and learned a lot that will help us continue to evolve and grow after our initial launch into the fitness market. We’re excited with the results of our first fitness convention and are excited for our new products almost ready to launch aimed at the fitness market. We are happy to enter into this new partnership with FitCon and are looking forward to the great things we have planned.”

MIT45 has made some remarkable contributions to the kratom industry. Their performance at the convention has proved yet again that they are pacesetters in the industry. The recent path into the fitness market will continue to grow the brand’s popularity for years to come.

###

You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45 . To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com

