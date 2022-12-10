Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes - Longstanding California Store ShuttersTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Direct flights from Sacramento to Toronto starting in JuneD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
Related
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
norsenotes.com
Sacramento’s winter wonderland, “Enchant”
Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
‘Mr. Holiday’ brightens Jackson with annual Christmas Village
JACKSON, Calif. — For 25 years now, Michael Brewer has created a Christmas Village – and it’s currently on display for all to see at the Ledger Dispatch Newspaper offices in the Amador County community of Jackson. He and his mother started with just ten miniature buildings...
Sacramento organization honoring Black community members in celebration of Kwanzaa
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third year, Safe Black Space, a collective of community members of African ancestry advocating and demanding justice in instances of racism and oppression, is honoring and supporting Black families for Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is a week-long holiday celebrating African American history, community, values and culture....
Sacramento Observer
Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway
The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour
SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
Sacramento Observer
Shashemene Hosts Holiday Giveaway, Fundraiser Dec. 15
Shashemene Institute, Sheba Farms nonprofit and the I AM SAC Foundation host “Shashesmonie: Fundraising and Free Holiday Giveaway,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2659 Florin Road near 29th Street. The holiday event will feature fun activities benefitting underserved and underrepresented communities, all while supporting Black and...
iheart.com
Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area
Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
KCRA.com
Cirque du Soleil to return to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for Corteo show
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Sacramento for the summer of 2023 following a successful run in the area earlier in the year. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Cirque Du Soleil returns to West Sacramento for only California stop. The newest production coming to the...
A celebration of holiday stories takes center stage at The Sofia
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sofia, home of the B Street Theater, has a show taking center stage that is perfect for the holidays and for the family. The show is called "'Tis The Season" and it is a collection of holiday stories produced and directed by five local writers.
11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
KCRA.com
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
visityolo.com
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County. Are you looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Yolo County? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 Mexican restaurant picks and menu suggestions in Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento and beyond. Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant – Located in...
KCRA.com
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
'Amping up for peak season' | Following a USPS worker in Arden-Arcade
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The countdown to Christmas is on and our mailmen and women are ready. There’s less than two weeks until the big day, but they spend all year preparing for the holiday shipping rush. ABC10 followed along with a mailman to find out what it takes...
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
actionnews5.com
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A missing dog has been found, nearly 1,800 miles away from home!. KCTV reports that Sandra O’Neil lost her dog months ago and thought she would never see her animal again after Zeppelin went missing. But the California dog owner recently received a special...
KCRA.com
California man, son book last-minute Hawaii trip to get bird's eye view of Mauna Loa eruption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine booking a trip to Hawaii specifically to watch a volcano erupt. That's what a father-son duo from California set out to do while Mauna Loa was still active. The last-minute plan to witness nature at work started when 70-year-old Antelope resident William Clements got a...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
bluedevilhub.com
Unique hobby turns into unique business
When time permits, Michelle Barrera finds herself hand-making personalized blankets, spending roughly 17 hours a week on the craft. Barrera is a small business owner and also a junior at Davis High. She started her business within the last couple of months but has had a passion for crafting since...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0