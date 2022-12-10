ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mix96sac.com

The Best Pizza in Sacramento!

Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
norsenotes.com

Sacramento’s winter wonderland, “Enchant”

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Check out Sacramento’s new Christmas light show “Enchant,” open all through December!. Located in Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, “Enchant” includes ice skating, light maze, scavenger hunt, food and drinks, and a Santa meet and greet. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for kids to enter. “Enchant” also has kids enter free on Wednesdays.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Register Now For Dec. 17 Holiday Toy Giveaway

The Greater Sacramento Urban League hosts a drive-through holiday toy giveaway 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2331 Alhambra Blvd. in Sacramento. Please complete this form to register. Registration is required to receive gifts for your family. For registration information, call 916-287-9045. Please note that this event will prioritize...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Jo Koy sets May 2023 date at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for new world tour

SACRAMENTO – Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is set to visit Sacramento as part of his new 2023 world tour. Koy's profile reached new heights this past year after the release of his film "Easter Sunday" along with his new Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum." On Monday, Koy announced the dates to his 2023 World Tour. The tour is set to swing by the Golden 1 Center on May 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Shashemene Hosts Holiday Giveaway, Fundraiser Dec. 15

Shashemene Institute, Sheba Farms nonprofit and the I AM SAC Foundation host “Shashesmonie: Fundraising and Free Holiday Giveaway,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 2659 Florin Road near 29th Street. The holiday event will feature fun activities benefitting underserved and underrepresented communities, all while supporting Black and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Best Holiday Light Displays In The Sacramento Area

Here Is A 2022 Holiday Lights Guide For The Best Christmas Lights In The Sacramento Area:. EAST SACRAMENTO FAB 40S From 40th to 49th, between J and Folsom: Take a stroll or drive through the famous East Sacramento neighborhood to find twinkling lights, elaborate displays and a glimpse of the horse drawn carriage.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

11 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 10-11

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Christmas marathon, a craft fair and even a pup crawl!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a northern breeze and a 25% to 55% chance of rain.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
visityolo.com

Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County

Top 10 Mexican Restaurants & Dishes In Yolo County. Are you looking for the best Mexican restaurants in Yolo County? We’ve got you covered with our top 10 Mexican restaurant picks and menu suggestions in Davis, Winters, Woodland, West Sacramento and beyond. Las Maracas Mexican Restaurant – Located in...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle perform Monday at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will take the stage at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Monday for a sold-out show. The event will be a "phone-free experience," according to Ticketmaster. That means people will be given Yondr pouches to secure their phones, smart watches and accessories for the duration of the show. Anyone caught using their device will be booted from the venue.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Unique hobby turns into unique business

When time permits, Michelle Barrera finds herself hand-making personalized blankets, spending roughly 17 hours a week on the craft. Barrera is a small business owner and also a junior at Davis High. She started her business within the last couple of months but has had a passion for crafting since...
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy