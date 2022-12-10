Read full article on original website
World Cup semifinals this week will feature two thrilling matchups
The World Cup semifinals will feature two thrilling matchups. Morocco, the first African nation to advance this far in a World Cup, will take on defending champion France. Argentina will play Croatia. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The lineups for the World Cup semifinals are set. The four remaining teams are France,...
World Cup referees must meet rigorous fitness standards
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Washington Post reporter Kelyn Soong about the rigorous fitness standards for World Cup referees. Reaching the World Cup is the pinnacle of soccer. Put on that uniform, run up, down and all around that field while the world watches every move. And no, it's not the players that we're talking about here. It's the refs. And yeah, I know and we know that fans love to hate them refs (laughter). But being a World Cup referee can be one of the most difficult jobs in all of sports. Kelyn Soong reports on sports and fitness for The Washington Post. And he's just done an investigation of sorts into what it takes to be an elite ref. Welcome to the show.
World Cup dreams end for Brazil's superstar Neymar
Good morning. I'm A Martínez. One of soccer's biggest superstars, Neymar, saw his dreams of World Cup glory come to a dramatic end after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties on Friday. And as Neymar was leaving the pitch in tears after his team's early exit in the quarterfinals, a boy wearing Croatia's jersey ran over to console him. Leo, the son of Croatian striker Ivan Perisic, followed his dad's example in comforting Neymar. Now, while I'm pretty sure Neymar would rather have the win, a hug from a kid is better than nothing.
Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia drew attention to WNBA salaries
Now that Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison, will the WNBA reconsider how much it pays its players? (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 9, 2022.) A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. While WNBA star Brittney Griner enjoys her return to the U.S., there is a conversation...
4 people are charged with corruption in a bribery inquiry linked to Qatar
A top European Union lawmaker is in jail. She's one of four people charged by Belgian prosecutors with taking bribes from a Gulf State. The prosecutor did not name the state, but Belgian media have identified it as World Cup host Qatar. Teri Schultz reports from Brussels. TERI SCHULTZ, BYLINE:...
Marc Fogel's family hopes they are closer to seeing him after Brittney Griner release
There's another story from the past week that also reminded us of how painful it can be to have loved ones caught up in complicated issues playing out on the international stage. We're referring here to the controversial prisoner swap with Russia that led to the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. While the family members of other Americans considered unjustly detained by Russia said they were happy for Griner and her family, they were also disappointed that their loved ones were left behind, at least for now. That's the case for the family of Marc Fogel, a teacher and Pittsburgh native who's been held in Russia since August of last year. As Julia Zenkevich from member station WESA reports, Fogel's family hopes Griner's release means they're one step closer to seeing him back home once again.
Griner-Bout prisoner swap disappoints many on the African continent
Prisoner swap between Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner came as a disappointment to many on the African continent. The so-called merchant of death helped fuel several bloody conflicts by selling arms and munitions to oppressive regimes and rebel forces there. Joining me now is Massa Washington, a Liberian journalist who covered the Liberian civil war in the 1990s. She was threatened for criticizing the government and eventually sought asylum in the United States. Massa, welcome.
