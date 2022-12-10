There's another story from the past week that also reminded us of how painful it can be to have loved ones caught up in complicated issues playing out on the international stage. We're referring here to the controversial prisoner swap with Russia that led to the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. While the family members of other Americans considered unjustly detained by Russia said they were happy for Griner and her family, they were also disappointed that their loved ones were left behind, at least for now. That's the case for the family of Marc Fogel, a teacher and Pittsburgh native who's been held in Russia since August of last year. As Julia Zenkevich from member station WESA reports, Fogel's family hopes Griner's release means they're one step closer to seeing him back home once again.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO