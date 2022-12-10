Read full article on original website
kiem-tv.com
Christmas at the Acres is Here!
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) – Christmas celebrations at Redwood Acres kicked off today. Twenty-five vendors filled one of the fairground buildings. Arts, foods, crafts, and much more were on display at the event. There was a hot chocolate bar, as well as an actual bar for those of age. Santa...
kymkemp.com
Collection of Tom Klapproth’s Art Curated and Available for Viewing
The Redwood Art Association has recently received and curated an extensive lifetime of art created by the late Humboldt artist, Tom Klapproth. Tom’s wife Judy donated over 369 original works to benefit the Wheel Chair Lift/Accessibility Fund for access for RAA. Curating this extensive collection was quite the endeavor beginning with the search for a safe storage space. After securing this from John Stroka and Sara Kimber the process began in earnest. A large U-Haul was carefully filled. Donning gloves to protect the art member voulenteers David, Debbie, Jeff, Bryanna and Sean loaded framed paintings, drawings, large canvases, pastels and other art pieces to their temporary location. Drawing on Cal Poly for assistance in museum cataloging was extremely helpful. The next task was photographing the artwork, creating categories and portfolios. This made it easier to access the art in order to measure and document each work to be entered into the Redwood Art Association Gallery website for this special event. Renowned artists, Stock Schleuter and Jack Sewell selected over 70 unique works and provided a price/value for the Tom Klapproth Art. This information assisted the group in completing the monumental task of pricing and the final work was scanned, categorized, arranged into portfolios and uploaded into our website. This amazing collection of Tom’s work will be exhibited by the Redwood Art Association Gallery beginning Wednesday, December 21st. Viewing is Wednesdays and Fridays when the Gallery is open or by appointment with a docent. This exhibition will be available for viewing through Friday, January 13,2023. Redwood Art Association Gallery will also open from noon to 9 pm on Saturday, January 7th for Art’s Alive. RAA Gallery is located at 603 F St. Eureka. For an appointment to view this exhibition visit [email protected]net.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022
Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
kymkemp.com
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
kymkemp.com
‘Canticle of the Turning’: Performed by Eureka Church Choir
The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas hymns and carols during the COVID lockdown. ‘Canticle of the Turning’ was written by Rory Cooney in 1990 and is set to a traditional upbeat Irish tune, ‘Star of the County Down’. A...
kymkemp.com
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Teens Release Single to Alternative Rock Stations Across the U.S.
In the friendly city of Fortuna, CA four teenage friends dream big. Sergio Ramirez (Vocals/Guitar), Joshua Fuller (Guitar), Ethan Fuller (Drums), and Ryan Martin (Bass) of The Critics have just released their original song “The Noise” to over 1,000 alternative rock radio stations in the US. Their sponsoring record label, Doubting Goat Records, has hired PlayMPE to launch The Critics beyond Humboldt County borders.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Woman Being Arrested for Domestic Violence Assaults Deputy, According to HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
