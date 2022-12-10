Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
kymkemp.com
Eureka’s Participatory Budgeting Leads to Ideas for Dealing with Traffic Safety and Alternative Housing
On October 25th, the City of Eureka launched a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members participate in prioritizing how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
lostcoastoutpost.com
CITIZEN SCIENTISTS NEEDED! The National Weather Service Wants YOU to Measure the Rainfall
Press release from the National Weather Service office on Woodley Island:. Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across northwest California. This grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Freshwater Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence Physically Assaults Correctional Staff, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Freshwater Road in Freshwater for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies contacted...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Reopened] Northbound 101 Completely Shut Down; Driver Trapped After Tree Falls on Vehicle Near Loleta
About 6 p.m., a tree fell onto a vehicle on Hwy 101 just north of the Bear River exit. Northbound 101 is completely blocked. Three vehicles are involved in the crash, according to the CHP Traffic Information Page. One person is trapped and more may be injured according to first reports.
lostcoastoutpost.com
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
kymkemp.com
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
