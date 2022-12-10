ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting

For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
EUREKA, CA
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village

PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka’s Participatory Budgeting Leads to Ideas for Dealing with Traffic Safety and Alternative Housing

On October 25th, the City of Eureka launched a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members participate in prioritizing how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
EUREKA, CA
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
CITIZEN SCIENTISTS NEEDED! The National Weather Service Wants YOU to Measure the Rainfall

Press release from the National Weather Service office on Woodley Island:. Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across northwest California. This grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations.
EUREKA, CA
Quake, Dec. 13

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day

A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
ARCATA, CA
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends

On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka

Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
EUREKA, CA
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022

Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
ARCATA, CA

