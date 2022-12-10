Read full article on original website
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Freshwater Woman Arrested for Domestic Violence Physically Assaults Correctional Staff, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Freshwater Road in Freshwater for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies contacted...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
kymkemp.com
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Elderly Father
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
Zoellner’s Motion for Sanctions Against City Of Arcata Denied in Josiah Lawson Homicide Case
Kyle Zoellner, arrested for the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in 2017, filed for and was denied sanctions against the City of Arcata and co-defendants a week ago Friday. The murder suspect turned civil plaintiff asked for several points of relief in his recently filed motion for sanctions after having convinced a federal district court jury in San Francisco back in October that a former Arcata Police was at fault for elements of “malicious prosecution” related to Zoellner’s 2017 murder charges. The requested relief and sanctions included over $40 million in attorneys’ fees and a requested reversal of the Judge’s recent Order on Probable Cause, despite the Judge having overturned the jury’s substantial financial award after affirming that probable cause for the arrest was valid.
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
kymkemp.com
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
