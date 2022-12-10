California Health and Human Services Leaders Issue Statement on Updated Vaccine Eligibility for Children 6 Months and Older

Press release from the California Department of Public Health:. As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Treatments help reduce the severity of COVID-19 complications, including hospitalization and death. While vaccines and boosters remain the frontline of defense against COVID-19, all Californians who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms should seek evaluation for COVID-19 treatments, which are widely available and free statewide.

