The Redwood Art Association has recently received and curated an extensive lifetime of art created by the late Humboldt artist, Tom Klapproth. Tom’s wife Judy donated over 369 original works to benefit the Wheel Chair Lift/Accessibility Fund for access for RAA. Curating this extensive collection was quite the endeavor beginning with the search for a safe storage space. After securing this from John Stroka and Sara Kimber the process began in earnest. A large U-Haul was carefully filled. Donning gloves to protect the art member voulenteers David, Debbie, Jeff, Bryanna and Sean loaded framed paintings, drawings, large canvases, pastels and other art pieces to their temporary location. Drawing on Cal Poly for assistance in museum cataloging was extremely helpful. The next task was photographing the artwork, creating categories and portfolios. This made it easier to access the art in order to measure and document each work to be entered into the Redwood Art Association Gallery website for this special event. Renowned artists, Stock Schleuter and Jack Sewell selected over 70 unique works and provided a price/value for the Tom Klapproth Art. This information assisted the group in completing the monumental task of pricing and the final work was scanned, categorized, arranged into portfolios and uploaded into our website. This amazing collection of Tom’s work will be exhibited by the Redwood Art Association Gallery beginning Wednesday, December 21st. Viewing is Wednesdays and Fridays when the Gallery is open or by appointment with a docent. This exhibition will be available for viewing through Friday, January 13,2023. Redwood Art Association Gallery will also open from noon to 9 pm on Saturday, January 7th for Art’s Alive. RAA Gallery is located at 603 F St. Eureka. For an appointment to view this exhibition visit [email protected]net.

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO