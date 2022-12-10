Read full article on original website
Alder Camp Inmates Add to Christmas Joy in Del Norte County
Every year, the incarcerated people that work on the fire crews out of CAL FIRE’s Alder Camp in the Humboldt- Del Norte Unit, work as elves for Santa’s Workshop. They build various toys from doll houses, cars, boats, planes, toy toolboxes, gum ball machines, and rocking horses for the underprivileged children of Del Norte County. This year alone they built 615 toys for the drive. This program is an opportunity for them to give back to the community.
Collection of Tom Klapproth’s Art Curated and Available for Viewing
The Redwood Art Association has recently received and curated an extensive lifetime of art created by the late Humboldt artist, Tom Klapproth. Tom’s wife Judy donated over 369 original works to benefit the Wheel Chair Lift/Accessibility Fund for access for RAA. Curating this extensive collection was quite the endeavor beginning with the search for a safe storage space. After securing this from John Stroka and Sara Kimber the process began in earnest. A large U-Haul was carefully filled. Donning gloves to protect the art member voulenteers David, Debbie, Jeff, Bryanna and Sean loaded framed paintings, drawings, large canvases, pastels and other art pieces to their temporary location. Drawing on Cal Poly for assistance in museum cataloging was extremely helpful. The next task was photographing the artwork, creating categories and portfolios. This made it easier to access the art in order to measure and document each work to be entered into the Redwood Art Association Gallery website for this special event. Renowned artists, Stock Schleuter and Jack Sewell selected over 70 unique works and provided a price/value for the Tom Klapproth Art. This information assisted the group in completing the monumental task of pricing and the final work was scanned, categorized, arranged into portfolios and uploaded into our website. This amazing collection of Tom’s work will be exhibited by the Redwood Art Association Gallery beginning Wednesday, December 21st. Viewing is Wednesdays and Fridays when the Gallery is open or by appointment with a docent. This exhibition will be available for viewing through Friday, January 13,2023. Redwood Art Association Gallery will also open from noon to 9 pm on Saturday, January 7th for Art’s Alive. RAA Gallery is located at 603 F St. Eureka. For an appointment to view this exhibition visit [email protected]net.
‘Canticle of the Turning’: Performed by Eureka Church Choir
The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas hymns and carols during the COVID lockdown. ‘Canticle of the Turning’ was written by Rory Cooney in 1990 and is set to a traditional upbeat Irish tune, ‘Star of the County Down’. A...
McGuire’s Humboldt Holiday Food Drive Collects Nearly 20,000 Pounds of Food
This is a press release from the Office of Senator Mike McGuire:. The amazing people of Humboldt came together over the past week and delivered a holiday gift that will help thousands of neighbors in need: Food and funds – all to benefit the life changing work of Food for People, Humboldt’s Food Bank.
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
Eureka’s Participatory Budgeting Leads to Ideas for Dealing with Traffic Safety and Alternative Housing
On October 25th, the City of Eureka launched a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members participate in prioritizing how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
Burglar Found Hiding in King Salmon Business, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Suspect in ‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’ Pleads Guilty
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the charges and enhancements he faced following his September 15, 2022 arrest by the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (DTF). On that date DTF served warrants on three locations: at a Creamery Alley, Arcata location agents found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of fentanyl and over $114,000 in cash; at a Myrtle Avenue, Eureka location agents found 1.3 ounces of cocaine; and at a storage unit in McKinleyville they located 24 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of heroin, 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 5.83 pounds of fentanyl.
Woman Being Arrested for Domestic Violence Assaults Deputy, According to HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 10:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
One Arrested Following Interrupted Vehicle Burglary, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
