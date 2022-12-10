Read full article on original website
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Collection of Tom Klapproth’s Art Curated and Available for Viewing
The Redwood Art Association has recently received and curated an extensive lifetime of art created by the late Humboldt artist, Tom Klapproth. Tom’s wife Judy donated over 369 original works to benefit the Wheel Chair Lift/Accessibility Fund for access for RAA. Curating this extensive collection was quite the endeavor beginning with the search for a safe storage space. After securing this from John Stroka and Sara Kimber the process began in earnest. A large U-Haul was carefully filled. Donning gloves to protect the art member voulenteers David, Debbie, Jeff, Bryanna and Sean loaded framed paintings, drawings, large canvases, pastels and other art pieces to their temporary location. Drawing on Cal Poly for assistance in museum cataloging was extremely helpful. The next task was photographing the artwork, creating categories and portfolios. This made it easier to access the art in order to measure and document each work to be entered into the Redwood Art Association Gallery website for this special event. Renowned artists, Stock Schleuter and Jack Sewell selected over 70 unique works and provided a price/value for the Tom Klapproth Art. This information assisted the group in completing the monumental task of pricing and the final work was scanned, categorized, arranged into portfolios and uploaded into our website. This amazing collection of Tom’s work will be exhibited by the Redwood Art Association Gallery beginning Wednesday, December 21st. Viewing is Wednesdays and Fridays when the Gallery is open or by appointment with a docent. This exhibition will be available for viewing through Friday, January 13,2023. Redwood Art Association Gallery will also open from noon to 9 pm on Saturday, January 7th for Art’s Alive. RAA Gallery is located at 603 F St. Eureka. For an appointment to view this exhibition visit [email protected]net.
kymkemp.com
‘Canticle of the Turning’: Performed by Eureka Church Choir
The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas hymns and carols during the COVID lockdown. ‘Canticle of the Turning’ was written by Rory Cooney in 1990 and is set to a traditional upbeat Irish tune, ‘Star of the County Down’. A...
kymkemp.com
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
lostcoastoutpost.com
CITIZEN SCIENTISTS NEEDED! The National Weather Service Wants YOU to Measure the Rainfall
Press release from the National Weather Service office on Woodley Island:. Do you ever wonder how much rainfall you received from a recent thunderstorm? How about snowfall during a winter storm? If so, an important volunteer weather observing program needs your help! The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for new volunteers across northwest California. This grassroots effort is part of a growing national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Farm Donates Two Pigs to Feed Vulnerable Community Members
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program (SWAP) is helping feed our most vulnerable community members this holiday season by donating pigs raised at the program’s farm to two local non-profit organizations. The donation of two...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Teens Release Single to Alternative Rock Stations Across the U.S.
In the friendly city of Fortuna, CA four teenage friends dream big. Sergio Ramirez (Vocals/Guitar), Joshua Fuller (Guitar), Ethan Fuller (Drums), and Ryan Martin (Bass) of The Critics have just released their original song “The Noise” to over 1,000 alternative rock radio stations in the US. Their sponsoring record label, Doubting Goat Records, has hired PlayMPE to launch The Critics beyond Humboldt County borders.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
kymkemp.com
Eureka’s Participatory Budgeting Leads to Ideas for Dealing with Traffic Safety and Alternative Housing
On October 25th, the City of Eureka launched a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members participate in prioritizing how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lillian Cornelia Vasquez, 1956-2022
Lillian Cornelia Vasquez passed away peacefully in her sleep in the late afternoon of November 15 at the Hospice House in Eureka. She was 65 years old. She was born in Los Angeles on November 26, 1956 to Martha Garcia, of Native Ancestry from the Four Corners area. She suffered a life threatening accident at age 14 where she had to learn how to walk again and was told she’d not be able to bear children. Against all odds not only was she able to walk again, she was a great dancer, loved to roller skate, and was blessed with a baby girl in 1977.
kymkemp.com
‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ by the Christ Episcopal Church Eureka
The Christ Episcopal Church Eureka choir and music team recorded and uploaded several Christmas carols, hymns, and carols during the COVID lockdown. The ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ hymn is believed to be a collaborative piece dated back to the eighteenth century. The original hymn was added upon by multiple contributors adding stanzas over the years.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
