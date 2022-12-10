Chapel Hill vs. Boerne football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Review: UIW’s 66-63 Win Highlights the Huge Performances
The semifinalists in the FCS playoffs are doing their best to keep jaws dropping. From UIW’s offensive wizardry to North Dakota State’s stout defense to Montana State’s dominating rushing attack, the quarterfinal-round winners impressed Friday night. On Saturday, top-seeded South Dakota State had its hands full against...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
And this week's top stories.
Hispanic Elvis to Uvalde: San Antonio's most impactful news stories in 2022
Let's take a look back at 2022.
San Antonio high schools to begin testing for tuberculosis Monday after student falls ill
100 people at Northside ISD's Brandeis, Clark and O'Connor high schools will be tested this week.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
mycanyonlake.com
Country Music Star Randy Rogers To Make “Huge” Donation to Crisis Center of Comal County Monday
New Braunfels-based country music star Randy Rogers will make a “huge” five-figure donation to the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) 11 a.m. Monday at 655 Landa St., future home of the nonprofit, whose shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Common Street burned to the ground in April.
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar' Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.
