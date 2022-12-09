Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clifton Springs residents concerned over alleged odors from G.W. Lisk
"I cannot live in a neighborhood where a factory is allowed to emit into the air a substance that smells that bad."
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
Update: Portion of West Seneca Turnpike reopened after rollover crash
Update as of 11:05 a.m.: West Seneca Turnpike is fully reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Onondaga, N.Y. — A portion of West Seneca Turnpike is closed after a rollover crash Sunday morning, according to dispatches. A first responder discovered the rollover crash at 10:13 at the intersection...
13 WHAM
One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway
Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
New York Has A Major Issue With Rats
There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
