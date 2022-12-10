ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill in Class 4A Division I state semifinal

By Kit MacAvoy
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell Friday night in the Class 4A Division I state semifinal, suffering a 35-0 loss to unbeaten Boerne.

