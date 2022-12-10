PHOTOS: Chapel Hill in Class 4A Division I state semifinal
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell Friday night in the Class 4A Division I state semifinal, suffering a 35-0 loss to unbeaten Boerne.
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell Friday night in the Class 4A Division I state semifinal, suffering a 35-0 loss to unbeaten Boerne.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0