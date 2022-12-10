Read full article on original website
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Debuts With WWE
With all of the recent moves WWE has been making as of late you never know the company might bring in and recently it was reported that Kylie Rae was at the WWE Performance Center. The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Main Event tapings on Monday...
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
wrestlinginc.com
Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun
For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
Yardbarker
WWE star teases faction reunion with returning wrestlers
Nikki Cross has fans talking about a potential SAnitY reunion. Cross is the only member of the faction that is still under contract with the company as Eric Young, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) are no longer with WWE. When the group was called up...
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says AEW Star Is 'Killing It'
There's one AEW star that WWE's Bayley has been keeping her eye on as of late. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday morning, Bayley called several wrestlers and actors while raising money for the Family Giving Tree charity. Twice during the stream, Bayley called six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks and the two discussed the current world of professional wrestling, including AEW.
