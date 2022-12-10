Chapel Hill vs. Boerne

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD cancels school Friday so staff, students can attend state championship game
Boerne ISD has canceled classes for Friday, Dec. 16 so students, parents and staff can attend the Boerne Greyhounds UIL State Championship game in Arlington. The game is set for 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, where the Greyhounds will face Decatur or China Spring. “This is a district-wide closure, meaning...
56-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Roland.
laprensatexas.com
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
KSAT 12
US Army soldier from San Antonio dies in pedestrian accident in Fort Bragg
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier from San Antonio who was stationed at Fort Bragg was hit and killed by a vehicle last week. Spc. John Michael DeLeon, 31, died on Friday from injuries sustained in the accident, according to a news release from the Army. CBS 17 reported that he was struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?
Amongst all the graves in the San Antonio Masonic Cemetery, one is very different from the others. A simple stone marks Sandra West's grave, but what is beneath the surface is bizarre. West, a socialite from Beverley Hills, was buried in a blue 1964 Ferrari.
mycanyonlake.com
Country Music Star Randy Rogers To Make “Huge” Donation to Crisis Center of Comal County Monday
New Braunfels-based country music star Randy Rogers will make a “huge” five-figure donation to the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) 11 a.m. Monday at 655 Landa St., future home of the nonprofit, whose shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault on Common Street burned to the ground in April.
KSAT 12
Archaeologists digging into Alamo’s past to find what lies below the surface of a vital part of mission
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig is underway at the Alamo, and the excavation of part of the plaza started on Thursday. This is part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
KENS 5
Four dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion Friday night. SAFD found a fourth victim on Sunday.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
KSAT 12
Mother of Robb Elementary shooting victim Lexi Rubio graduates from St. Mary’s University
San Antonio – Kimberly Rubio graduated from St. Mary’s University Saturday Magna Cum Laude with a 3.81 GPA and a Bachelor of Arts in History. “I’m proud of myself and I feel like Lexi would be proud of me,” Kimberly said. She is referring to her...
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
Cold weather, rain makes its way back into San Antonio on Tuesday
Chances for another major snow storm in San Antonio are very slim, but the Alamo City and the Texas Hill Country are in for some frigid temperatures starting Tuesday evening, December 13. The National Weather Service says San Antonio is going to need their coats on Wednesday, December 14 after a cold front blows in on Tuesday afternoon with chances of scattered rain and storms.
Armed suspect barricaded inside apartment in far west Bexar County, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An armed suspect has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the far west side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). BCSO is on the scene at the Villages of Briggs Rand Apartments located in the 5000 block of Mansions Bluff.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman on trial for murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law found guilty
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury found a woman guilty of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law. Ruth Ann Comer, 69, was convicted Friday of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. She will be sentenced by a judge on Feb. 8.
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Review: UIW’s 66-63 Win Highlights the Huge Performances
The semifinalists in the FCS playoffs are doing their best to keep jaws dropping. From UIW’s offensive wizardry to North Dakota State’s stout defense to Montana State’s dominating rushing attack, the quarterfinal-round winners impressed Friday night. On Saturday, top-seeded South Dakota State had its hands full against...
