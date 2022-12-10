If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The semifinals at the 2022 World Cup are kicking off today with a fantastic matchup between Argentina and Croatia. Argentina are the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament (No. 3 overall), and team captain Lionel Messi is no doubt looking to see his last World Cup appearance through to the final. Croatia, however, are a force to be reckoned with: Ranked No. 12 at this year’s tournament, they came in second place in 2018 after losing to France in the final.

