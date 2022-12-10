Read full article on original website
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
‘The surprise of a lifetime’: Dog missing from Texas for 7 years found in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven years ago, a 5-year-old pup named Jazzy got spooked by fireworks in Texas and ran away. Her family searched and searched for her, but Jazzy never came home. Until now. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Seven years later — states away...
fox13news.com
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man creates urban garden, providing Parramore residents with access to locally grown produce
ORLANDO, Fla. - Put on your track shoes if you want to keep up with Ray Warthen. The 39-year-old never stops moving. He moves through his urban garden in Parramore pointing out the food there with a dizzying speed. Warthen buzzes just about as fast as the bees as he...
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
wmfe.org
WMFE/WMFV expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida
Orlando, FL, Dec. 8, 2022 – WMFE FM/WMFV FM is expanding its coverage of Housing and Homelessness in Central Florida thanks to a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities. WMFE News is one of only two newsrooms in Florida selected to host a Report for America corps member in in 2023 and will join an expanding network of some 220 newsrooms benefiting from the support of this nonprofit program.
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe to Open in Kissimmee
“Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is dedicated to providing an outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using the highest quality bread and dairy products.”
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' wanted for mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida deputies are searching for a man accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend. Bruce Whitehead, 54, a registered sexual predator who served 20 years in prison for a rape and attempted murder that happened in 1986 in Duval County, reportedly "raped and mutilated" a woman in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
ocfl.net
Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Distribute Toy Drive Donations to Orlo Vista Families
To conclude this year’s 12th Annual Mayor’s Toy Drive, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will be distributing a portion of the toys collected to families in the Orlo Vista neighborhood who were deeply impacted by Hurricane Ian. Families who are registered with Orange County’s Neighborhood Centers for Families and have indicated a need this holiday season has been scheduled to pick up their toys and gifts in a contactless drive-through format. In addition, four families will actually “shop” with the Mayor.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
WESH
Orlando evangelical leader to witness signing of Respect for Marriage bill
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Dr. Joel Hunter is heading to Washington, D.C., to witness President Joe Biden sign the Respect for Marriage bill, which protects gay marriage. Hunter is a well-known evangelical leader in Central Florida. He says it all started when he was a spiritual advisor to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023
Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
Have a green thumb? Oviedo plant store to give away thousands of houseplants next week
OVIEDO, Fla. — Looking to grow your plant collection? An Oviedo nursery will help you do so for free next week. Gabriella Plants is giving away thousands of plants for free during its second annual Christmas giveaway. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The nursery, located at...
