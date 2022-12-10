ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 bald eagles found poisoned at landfill, 3 dead

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – Wildlife agencies are looking into what they are calling a mass poisoning of bald eagles at a landfill in Minnesota. Police and volunteers found 13 sick eagles, and three of them have died. The remaining 10 are undergoing treatment at the University of Minnesota.
