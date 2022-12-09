Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues
Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!. This...
pethelpful.com
Dogs Patiently Wait for Toddler to Share Her Snacks in Irresistible Video
Our jealousy starts to peak out when we see the bond between pets and the tiny humans of the house. Why? Because well, pets are just so gentle and caring with babies and toddlers. It’s so adorable! We wish we had that bond. We especially wish we had the...
pawesome.net
Video of Dog Acting For The Camera When Home Alone Is Just Too Funny
Einstein the Staff has the perfect name as one of the most intelligent dogs out there. The performance he gives for the dog cam is enough to win him an Oscar. As he moves around the room he keeps the dog cam in view at all times. Who would have thought this Staff was as intelligent as his name suggests?
pethelpful.com
House Camera Catching Weimaraner Sneaking Into the Fridge Is Priceless
TikTok doggo @podarrozweimaraner's owners decided to check in on the dogs while at work. They probably missed their dogs and wanted to see their faces. But what was just supposed to be a friendly check-in ended in a big no-no for their Weimaraner. The owners have Furbo in the house,...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible
We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
Woman Re-Gifts "Cheap" Necklace and Asks for It Back After Finding Out It Was Worth More Than She Thought
One gift guide says that giving gifts worth between $20 and $40 to immediate family members is the sweet spot. People spend an average of about $659 on gifts each year for family, friends, and coworkers.
pethelpful.com
Tiny Chihuahua Waiting for a Kiss Is Stealing Hearts Everywhere
If you were needing your daily dose of serotonin we've got it for you in the form of TikTok user @Zucchinichi 's adorable Chihuahua puppy who wants nothing more than a kiss from mom. Zucchini is a Blue Mere long-haired and he is just too stinking cute. He's so patient...
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Dogs, kittens for $25 at Winnebago ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for dogs and kittens to $25 this weekend as part of the annual “Empty the Shelters” event. The nationwide event is held by animal shelters nationwide from Thursday, December 1st until Saturday, December 3rd, and is sponsored by the BISSELL foundation. “Our population […]
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload
As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
Man leaves people stunned after 'giving four-year-old daughter her first tattoo'
A man on TikTok has shared a video of his four-year-old daughter getting her 'first tattoo' - and people are stunned. The TikToker, who is a tattoo artist himself, shared the clip on his social media - but it's not all it seems. You can watch the clip below:. Captioning...
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
pethelpful.com
Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It
Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas
We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Smiles on Cue for Selfies Is Pure Internet Gold
Whether or not you like it (though, let's be honest, who wouldn't?), dogs are taking over social media. From their adorable photos to their viral videos, there is oh-so-much to appreciate about camera-friendly pups like @elliegoldenlife. This Golden Retriever and her fur sister are so comfortable in front of the camera that she even learned to smile!
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
Two sisters who live as conjoined twins have revealed details about their dating lives. Participating in the video 'We're Conjoined Twins. Carmen and Lupita were put in the limelight by the Jubilee YouTube channel and addressed questions from eager viewers.
pethelpful.com
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
Comments / 12