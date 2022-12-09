ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Family Moves Dog's Bed to Make Room for the Tree and Hilarity Ensues

Change can be difficult, even when it's positive--just ask this precious Dachshund! She had to learn about compromise when her family moved her bed to make room for the Christmas tree, though things didn't go exactly as planned. Luckily for us, the new setup was even cuter than expected!. This...
pawesome.net

Video of Dog Acting For The Camera When Home Alone Is Just Too Funny

Einstein the Staff has the perfect name as one of the most intelligent dogs out there. The performance he gives for the dog cam is enough to win him an Oscar. As he moves around the room he keeps the dog cam in view at all times. Who would have thought this Staff was as intelligent as his name suggests?
pethelpful.com

House Camera Catching Weimaraner Sneaking Into the Fridge Is Priceless

TikTok doggo @podarrozweimaraner's owners decided to check in on the dogs while at work. They probably missed their dogs and wanted to see their faces. But what was just supposed to be a friendly check-in ended in a big no-no for their Weimaraner. The owners have Furbo in the house,...
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Precious Little Song Is Just Irresistible

We’ll never not be impressed with all the tricks dogs can do. And think about how far the tricks have come from just teaching them to sit. No longer is ‘sit’ impressive though because well, dogs are now singing. Yes, singing!. The latest singing dog to take...
pethelpful.com

Tiny Chihuahua Waiting for a Kiss Is Stealing Hearts Everywhere

If you were needing your daily dose of serotonin we've got it for you in the form of TikTok user @Zucchinichi 's adorable Chihuahua puppy who wants nothing more than a kiss from mom. Zucchini is a Blue Mere long-haired and he is just too stinking cute. He's so patient...
pethelpful.com

Little Chihuahua's Reaction to the Christmas Tree Is Total Cuteness Overload

As Thanksgiving draws ever closer, the age-old question returns: is it too early to decorate for Christmas? Toby the Chihuahua thinks not! As you'll likely conclude from his adorable viral TikTok video, November may not be early enough to keep this pup satisfied year-round. @TeenyToby is known for his cozy...
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
pethelpful.com

Dog Turns on 'Attitude' When Grandma's Around and We're Here for It

Every once in a while, our animals will show us a little attitude. Maybe we yelled at them for doing something wrong or they're mad that we left them for a couple of hours. Whatever the case might be, they're definitely not afraid to give some attitude right back to us.
a-z-animals.com

6 Adorable Puppies in Dallas to Adopt for Christmas

We love our furry friends, and so many great dogs are just waiting for their forever home! We’ve rounded up 6 adorable puppies in Dallas to adopt for Christmas! Some were surrendered by their owners to rescues or shelters and others were pulled off the street. No matter where they came from, these dogs deserve a chance for a happily-ever-after.
pethelpful.com

Dog Who Smiles on Cue for Selfies Is Pure Internet Gold

Whether or not you like it (though, let's be honest, who wouldn't?), dogs are taking over social media. From their adorable photos to their viral videos, there is oh-so-much to appreciate about camera-friendly pups like @elliegoldenlife. This Golden Retriever and her fur sister are so comfortable in front of the camera that she even learned to smile!
pethelpful.com

Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance

Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!

